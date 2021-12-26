Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’ 

Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer.

Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.

Shaq, who is an NBA legend from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers which earned him three consecutive championships, was quick to remind his son who’s “sexier” in the family. “she don’t want u she want me i’m sexier,” the Kazaam actor hilariously responded in the comments. Notably, Shareef — who Shaq shares with ex Shaunie O’Neal — is also building his basketball career: the 21-year-old is currently on the team at Louisiana State University, which is also the college his dad attended (and got drafted from in 1992, joining the Orlando Magic).

Shareef wasn’t about to let his dad quash his game with the 33-year-old Barbadian singer, informing his dad he “already bagged” the Fenty Beauty founder. “I already bagged her it’s too late man,” he joked back.

In real life, Rihanna is very much taken by longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The pair were romantically linked back in 2013 after co-starring in the “Fashion Killa” video, but went back to being friends until hooking up at the end of 2019. During the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the pair took a road trip together that cemented the romance — and the couple have been inseparable ever since!

Although Rihanna is very much off the market, Shareef’s 2.6 million followers certainly got a chuckle out of the back-and-forth. “Rocky already did,” one wrote, referencing to the “Sandman” rapper. “plz not the family affair,” another begged, dropping the name of Mary J. Blige‘s iconic 2002 tune. His mom Shaunie, who is recently engaged, also jumped in with supportive heart eye emojis!