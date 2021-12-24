See Pics

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle, 24, Stuns In Strapless Bikini As She Poses In The Ocean – Photos

brielle biermann
STAN / KEVIN WONG / MEGA
Exclusive - Brielle BiermannExclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - Brielle Biermann and her mother Kim Zolciak have lunch with friends at IL Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Stallones and Zolciak-Biermann's out enjoying a family dinner double date at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica. Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Sistine Stallone, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann, Sylvester Stallone, Jennife BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Stallones and Zolciak-Biermann's out enjoying a family dinner double date at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica. Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Sistine Stallone, Kroy Biermann, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Brielle Biermann is living it up on a pre-Christmas vacation, and she showed off her fun in the sun while rocking a bikini from mom, Kim Zolciak’s, collection on Instagram.

Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, is the perfect walking advertisement for the reality star’s swimsuit line! Brielle took a new series of photos in one of Kim’s Salty K bikinis on Dec. 23. During a trip to the Bahamas, Brielle took a dip in the ocean while wearing a pink bikini from the collection. The swimsuit featured a tiny thong bottom, and a strapless top, which tied around her back. Brielle completed her beachy look with Louis Vuitton sunglasses and her hair flowing down her back in loose waves.

Kim launched her sustainable swimwear line during the first half of 2020, and she’s used social media as a major platform to promote the bikinis and other beachwear. Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, have also been major advocates for the brand. This is just Brielle’s latest post in a slew of others where she’s been seen wearing one of the Salty K looks.

On the Salty K website, Kim revealed that she started the line after falling in love with swimsuits during her time spent on the beaches of New England growing up. Brielle actually helped her mom come up with the name for the brand. “She immediately said, ‘Salty K, because you’re always so salty, mom!'” Kim shared. “Kim loved the name as did the rest of her family.”

brielle biermann
Brielle Biermann leaves dinner in a green dress. (STAN / KEVIN WONG / MEGA)

Related Gallery

Brielle Biermann & Kim Zolciak's Look-Alike Photos

Kim Zolciak Biermann, Brielle
Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann
Kim Zolciak, Brielle,

In her new photos, Brielle is looking happy and healthy, and appears to have recovered from the painful jaw surgery that she had earlier this year. In September, Brielle revealed that she had had the procedure done to correct a condition she had called TMJ, as well as an overjet overbite. The surgery resulted in Brielle not being able to eat solid food for weeks as the swelling in her face healed. However, the alternative was that she could possibly have never been able to eat AT ALL by the time she was 27 if she didn’t have the procedure done.