Kathy Hilton Was Worried Paris Wouldn’t Follow Through With Getting Married: She Got ‘Cold Feet’

Paris Hilton had an extravagant wedding, but while Kathy Hilton was filming ‘Paris In Love’, she feared her daughter would back out of getting married.

Thanks to Paris Hilton‘s new reality TV series on Peacock, titled Paris In Love, fans are getting the chance to witness the entire planning process behind her big wedding weekend. And while we now know Paris married Carter Reum on Nov. 11 (the wedding episode drops on the streaming platform on Jan. 22), her mom, Kathy Hilton, wasn’t always convinced Paris would walk down the aisle.

During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Dec. 16, Kathy sat down to promote the show, and she revealed why she was initially worried about Paris getting “cold feet”. Following last week’s episode, when Paris failed to produce a guest list for her four-day event, Kathy told us: “It was very hard to get the list from Paris. It was like — ‘Paris, I need your list. Is there a secret? What’s happening here?'”

As it turns out, Kathy told us that viewers will see Paris break down in tears during the Dec. 23 episode. And during that moment, fans will finally understand why Paris was so hesitant to commit to her wedding plans.

“You can’t force somebody to do something, but we really felt like maybe this is it with her. She gets right there, and then she gets cold feet,” Kathy explained.

Fortunately, everything turned out alright, and Paris and Carter exchanged vows in front of dozens of celebrities in Bel Air on Nov. 11. But to see how the rest of the planning process went, and the actual wedding, catch new episodes of Paris In Love on Peacock every Thursday. Plus, check our out full interview with Kathy above and see what she had to say about Carter butting into the planning process and more!