Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Cooke Maroney Has Been ‘Incredibly Attentive’ As She Nears Her Due Date

As Jennifer Lawrence’s due date nears, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how her husband, Cooke Maroney, has been supporting her throughout her pregnancy.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband of two years, Cooke Maroney, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first baby together. The actress, who announced she was pregnant in September 2021, is nearing her due date, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Cooke is being “incredibly attentive to her needs”.

“Jen is thrilled to become a mom for the first time and she can’t wait to meet her baby,” a source close to the actress tell us. “Jen comes from a big family, and so she knew she wanted to have a family of her own. She is very close with her mom, who has been giving her a lot of advice about motherhood and what to expect, etc.”

Our source adds, “Jen has been nesting and getting everything ready, and Cooke has been a tremendous help. He’s been so supportive by being there at the drop of a hat for her. He’s incredibly attentive to her needs and just wants to be there for anything she might ask for. They’re so excited and they’re going to make amazing parents.”

Jennifer and Cooke were even spotted house hunting late last week, so they’re definitely doing what they can to prepare for the baby’s arrival.

Jennifer’s romance with Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, began in 2018 and it wasn’t long before they got serious. After getting engaged in Feb. 2019, they got married that October in Rhode Island. The intimate, 150-guest wedding included a star-studded roster of celebrities like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen. Then, in September 2021, Lawrence announced that she was expecting her first child with Maroney.