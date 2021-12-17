Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Curly Hair & Reveals Her Abs In Gorgeous New Photos

Bouncing back! Khloe Kardashian glowed while debuting full, curly tresses on her Instagram, where she looked like she was rising above the recent drama with Tristan Thompson.

Good hair day! Khloe Kardashian, 37, was feeling herself as she showed off her natural, curly hair and chiseled abs in a Dec. 16 Instagram post. The reality star was bronzed and beautiful as she threw back her head of blonde curls and gave a small, wry smile, with cheekbones looking sharp with blush and contour. While clad in a classic terra cotta-colored tank top, she hiked down her white trousers and pulled up her top to reveal her taut tummy. Leaving followers with a simple caption, Khloe added only a crown emoji.

The mother-of-one seemed to be keeping busy amid drama with 3-year-old daughter True’s father, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Personal trainer Maralee Nicols is suing Tristan after reportedly becoming pregnant with his child. He admits to sleeping with her, but is requesting a paternity test.

Khloe has been holding her head high, as a source EXCLUSIVELY dished to HollywoodLife. “After the Tristan drama unfolded, Khloe knew she would be asked questions by people everywhere she went,” the source shared. “Khloe wasn’t in hiding because she made a very public appearance for the People’s Choice Awards, but that was a controlled environment where she could dictate the narrative.”

They went on to say Khloe was dealing with the situation “very maturely.” “[She] the time or energy to speak on something that’s none of her business,” they explained. Khloe has no plans to cut ties with Tristan, as the source said, “At the end of the day, Tristan will always be True’s dad and that’s really all that matters.”

Another insider told HL made it clear that Khloe was “done “with Tristan romantically. “He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this. But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this,” the source revealed.