‘Oceans 11’ Stars Julia Roberts & George Clooney Reunite shooting New Film ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Get ready for Julia Roberts and George Clooney to steal your heart again. The ‘Oceans Eleven’ costars and longtime friends were spotted having a blast filming their new movie in Australia.

Somebody cue up Eddie Money because Julia Roberts and George Clooney got two tickets to paradise. Julia, 54, and George, 60, were spotted on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday (Dec. 15), filming their new movie, Ticket To Paradise. The new film reunites the Ocean 11 costars, and from the looks of it, George and Julia are happy to work together again. In the recent photos, George has his arms out while he’s giving an enthusiastic shout, all while his castmates smile around him. Julia, dressed in a lilac jumpsuit, did her best to shield herself from the Australian summer sun. ‘

Ticket To Paradise, directed by Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mamma Ma! Here We Go Again), has George and Julia playing a divorced couple who find themselves on a shared mission: prevent their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they did by getting hitched. In the romantic comedy, George and Julia will travel to Bali to stop the wedding. The film will also feature Kaitlyn Dever, Locas Bravo, Angelo Montano, and Billie Lourd.

This film will mark the first time Julia and George have shared the screen since Jodie Foster’s Money Monster in 2016. The two also famously starred opposite each other in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven and 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve. George shared in 2020 how he was able to convince Julia to join Ocean’s Eleven, telling GQ (per Cinemablend), “I remember Julia. I didn’t know her. I’d never met her, and she was making $20 million dollars a film. And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, ‘I hear you get $20 a picture now.'”

Clearly, the joke worked, and she joined the cast. “She was spectacular to work with and is a dear friend,” added Geroge, “and those guys, I’ve done a lot of movies with Brad and Matt over the years because of that. But that was my first meeting with them. And the very first day we got together, it just felt easy and fun.”

Julia said in a 2015 interview with Allure that while her friendship with George started with a prank, he took their bond seriously – especially when he learned she was pregnant with twins during the filming of Ocean’s Twelve. “At George’s house, I remember walking down this path pregnant with Phinn and Hazel and turning the corner, and all the boys were sitting at the table having lunch,” she said. “They were like, ‘Oh, come sit down.’ I wasn’t allowed to walk the stairs. It was such a sweet shift in our relationships because originally, it was all pranks and teasing each other.”