Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Drinks Wine & Rocks Cozy Loungewear To Decorate Christmas Tree — Photos

Hailie Jade looks cozy-chic in a matching loungewear set in a new Christmas-themed Instagram post, drinking red wine and enjoying the holiday!

Hailie Jade is ready for the holidays in some sexy, cozy loungewear! Eminem‘s daughter, 25, rocked a taupe-colored lounge look on Dec. 15 in a cute photo posted to her Instagram, sitting in front of the fire place and enjoying some red wine for the holidays. “[I]s it just me or has time been flying by & life has been so busy lately!?” she wrote in the caption. “[I]’m so late this year, but i finally had some time to unwin(e)d & decorate the tree this weekend,” she finished the post, writing a little play on words — it’s safe to say she’s definitely her father’s daughter!

In the second photo in the series, Hailie posed as she put white and sparkling silver ornaments on her tree, looking back at the camera as her lightly tousled brunette locks fell down her back. The influencer also tagged the Chateau Ste Michelle wine she was promoting, prominently placing the bottle and glass of red in the foreground.

It’s definitely been a busy holiday for Hailie, but she still took the time to show how much she appreciates her rapper father in a recent social media share. The Detroit native got in on the fun of sharing her Spotify Wrapped on Dec. 1, posting a TikTok that utilized the Wendy Ostefo/”Am I a Nicki [Minaj] fan?” meme.

In the video, Haile sat in a car while wearing an off-white fleece coat and answered questions from followers about her being a fan of her father. “Do You Listen To Your Dad’s Music?” asked the caption appearing above her head. “What??? DO I Listen To My Dad’s Music?” responded Hailie, before quoting “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” – the song from 2002’s The Eminem Show in which she’s featured – and showing that her top Spotify artist for 2021 was indeed Eminem. She was also in the Top 3% of her 49-year-old father’s listeners for the year.

On the same day that she posted the Spotify TikTok, she also shared an Instagram story of her in her car. “If u couldn’t tell by my face, the ‘have so much to do option’ is me,” she wrote alongside a “Hello December” poll, the choices being “I’M READY” or “Have So Much To Do.” Judging by this latest post, perhaps the influencer can finally take some time to relax and settle in to the holidays!