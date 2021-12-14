See Pics

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Twin In Green For Romantic NYC Date Night

JosiahW / BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Matthew McConaughey, wife Camilla Alves and family enjoy their summer vacation in Antiparos, Greece. The 49-year-old True Detective actor was on the same Greek island last year with his mum, wife and two kids. *PLEASE PIXILATE CHILDREN’S FACES*. 29 Jun 2019 Pictured: Matthew McConaughey. Photo credit: Papadakis Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455906_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves leave NBC Studios in New York City after his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Pictured: Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" at Carnegie Hall, in New YorkHISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy, New York, USA - 29 Feb 2020
US actor Matthew McConaughey speaks during a promotional event at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney, Australia, 20 November 2019.US actor Matthew McConaughey visits Sydney, Australia - 20 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves rocked stylish green outfits while going out to enjoy a late night appearance in support of ‘Sing 2,’ which will hit theaters next week.

Matthew McConaughey, 52, and his wife Camila Alves, 39, stepped out of NBC Studios in New York city on Dec. 14 after filming his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of Sing 2. The actor, who stars in the film, which comes out next week, was wearing a green blazer over a white top, green pants, and black and white shoes during the outing while his pretty spouse wore her own green outfit. Hers included a long green and white plaid jacket/shirt and white top under a black blazer and baggy black pants with black heeled boots.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves during their recent date in NYC. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

The beauty also added a matching green knit paperboy-style cap that perfectly topped the look and both spouses wore white face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID pandemic. They were photographed while walking out of a door and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they looked straight ahead. Camila was also seen wearing glasses earlier in the day when she and Matthew were seen out and about separately.

Camila Alves
Camila Alves showing off her green outfit. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves 'The Dark Tower' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 31 Jul 2017
Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey. Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 90th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey 17th Annual Samsung Charity Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Sep 2018

One day before their latest outing, Matthew and Camila attended the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles, CA and they again rocked matching outfits. His included a tan blazer and vest over a black shirt and tan pants and hers included a lighter tan sleeveless halter-style top dress with ruffles. He added black shiny shoes to his fashion choice while she added heels and they both happily posed on the carpet of the event with smiles.

Matthew and Camila, who got married in 2012 and share three kids together, have been known as one of Hollywood’s most lovely couples and back in Sept., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what the “secret” to their marriage is. “Relationships are work, but I choose love,” she said I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”

“But when you’re doing the work, what do you choose?” she went on. “That’s the question that it’s really important for people to ask when you’re working in your relationship, what do you choose? And for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”