See Pic

David Beckham Becomes An Honorary Spice Girl While Rocking The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Ever

David Beckham
Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Charles James: Beyond Fashion, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 05 May 2014
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham The British Fashion Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018
David Beckham Victoria Beckham Evening Standard Theatre Awards, London, Britain - 30 Nov 2014
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Fashion Benefit Dinner, V&A Museum, London, Britain - 12 Mar 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

David Beckham rocked an epic ‘Spice World’ Christmas sweater that got a reaction from some members of the girl group — including his wife!

David Beckham is proudly supporting the Spice Girls this holiday season. The 46-year-old pro soccer player showed some love to the iconic British girl group that’s comprised of five talented women, including his wife Victoria Beckham, 47, by rocking a Spice World ugly Christmas sweater in a cute new Instagram photo. The image depicted David proudly pointing to his festive attire, while Posh Spice herself wore her own Christmas shirt as she posed next to her handsome hubby and gave the peace sign to the camera.

In his caption, David emphasized his support for his wife’s girl group. “Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ❤️ Christmas jumpers are out 🎅🏼,” he wrote. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) loved David’s choice of attire, commenting on the post, “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” Victoria shared an additional photo of David rocking the Spice World sweater in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham.”

David’s sweater advertised the infamous 1997 Spice World movie, which starred Victoria, Emma, Mel B (Scary Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) dealing with fictional events before a major concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The film was a box office success for the “Wannabe” singers, grossing over $100 million worldwide.

David Beckham
David Beckham (Photo: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

David Beckham -- PICS

**MANDATORY BYLINE: SPLASH / MEGA** No game? No problem! David Beckham strips off his shirt for a kickaround after his MLS team‚Äôs first home match was canceled amid the Coronavirus crisis. Topless Becks showed off his tattooed torso on the pitch at Inter Miami CF‚Äôs Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday (march 14) - the day his new team was set to make their home debut against LA Galaxy. Sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz joined him for the informal footy session. Since launching, Inter Miami has already has a run of bad luck, losing its first two matches, and now having its home debut postponed due to the global pandemic. The MLS, along with NBA and all major US sporting organizations, has suspended all games for 30 days. Pictured: David Beckham Ref: SPL5156739 140320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Mega / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham and Harper Beckham in the front row Victoria Beckham show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Feb 2020
David Beckham Dior Men's Show, After Party, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019

This isn’t the first time that one of Victoria’s loved ones have shown some love to the Spice Girls. The couple’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 22, hilariously paid homage to his famous mother and her bandmates by playing all five of them in a parody video back in March. He photoshopped the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video to impersonate the entire 90s girl group, starting with his mother, of course.

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David are loving parents to Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. The A-list couple married in 1999, just as the Spice Girls’ worldwide success was starting to die down.