Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’

Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.

While Michael didn’t name Lori, he made it clear that his relationship was important to why he felt finally comfortable playing a lover. “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me,” he said. “Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.”

The Black Panther actor revealing that he was in love got the ladies of The View excited to learn more, and Joy asked him to share more about his relationship, but he playfully deflected. “Y’all know all the details,” he said. When Joy mentioned that the audience may not know about his relationship, he mentioned that he’s currently taken. “I have a girlfriend!” he said, as the co-hosts teased him a little, but Whoopi Goldberg took the show to a commercial.

The answer on The View was very similar to one Michael gave when asked the same question in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Michael and Lori did just celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating on November 16. Lori commemorated the occasion, by sharing a series of photos of them kissing and cozying up to each other on her Instagram. Lori also told the Creed actor that she loves him while giving a speech at the October 2021 launch of her skincare line SKN by LH.