Interview

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk arm in arm as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749387_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey seen on a night out, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stunning couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey leave after a Malibu lunch date at Nobu Restaurant. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey hold hands while leaving Drake's Billboard after-party at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Pictured: Michael B Jordan, Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’

Michael B. Jordan’newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The ViewWhen Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey24.

While Michael didn’t name Lori, he made it clear that his relationship was important to why he felt finally comfortable playing a lover. “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me,” he said. “Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.”

Michael admitted to falling in love with Lori Harvey during an appearance on ‘The View.’ (RMBI/LESE/APEX / BACKGRID)

The Black Panther actor revealing that he was in love got the ladies of The View excited to learn more, and Joy asked him to share more about his relationship, but he playfully deflected. “Y’all know all the details,” he said. When Joy mentioned that the audience may not know about his relationship, he mentioned that he’s currently taken. “I have a girlfriend!” he said, as the co-hosts teased him a little, but Whoopi Goldberg took the show to a commercial.

Related Gallery

Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics Of All Time -- Photos

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BLACK PANTHER, Michael B. Jordan, 2018. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles. Michael B. Jordan attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday February 24, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:41422345 (Press Association via AP Images)

Michael and Lori celebrated their one-year anniversary of dating in November. ( RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock)

The answer on The View was very similar to one Michael gave when asked the same question in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Michael and Lori did just celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating on November 16. Lori commemorated the occasion, by sharing a series of photos of them kissing and cozying up to each other on her Instagram. Lori also told the Creed actor that she loves him while giving a speech at the October 2021 launch of her skincare line SKN by LH.