Michael B. Jordan, 34, Says He ‘Finally Found Love’ With Lori Harvey: It Was The ‘Right Time’

Michael B. Jordan revealed why he has no reservations about sharing his romance with Lori Harvey with the world.

True love! Michael B. Jordan, 34, knows he’s found “The One” with girlfriend of one-year Lori Harvey, 24. The Creed actor revealed how his relationship experience made him ready to finally star in a romantic comedy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter out Dec. 1. “There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was,” he said. Talking about love in the public eye, Michael continued, “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

While wary of going public, Michael said he felt his connection with Lori was “real enough” to share with the world. He explained, “There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”