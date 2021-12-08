Will Forte Secretly Married: ‘SNL’ Star Hitched To Olivia Modling In Surprise Ceremony

The ‘MacGruber’ comedian said that he and his wife tied the knot during an impromptu ceremony in New Mexico.

Talk about a surprise! Will Forte revealed that he married his wife Olivia Modling over the summer during a secret ceremony in a new interview with People on Wednesday December 8. The Saturday Night Live star wed his beautiful bride on July 31, after the two welcomed their daughter Zoe Douglas Forte on February 15. The 51-year-old comedian explained that the two put the ceremony together in two weeks, before his parents were visiting the set of his upcoming show MacGruber.

Will explained that he and Olivia were still early in their wedding planning when stay-at-home orders due to the COVID pandemic hit, and while having their daughter in quarantine, they didn’t feel the need to get married right away. “We had gotten engaged right before the first COVID lockdown,” he told People. “We find out we’re having a kid. And so we were in no rush, but every once in a while we would think about, ‘Let’s just do it.'”

The SNL alum admitted that they made the decision to get married spontaneously, because so many of his pals would be in New Mexico for the series and he didn’t even tell his parents until they arrived for the ceremony. “[A]lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, ‘Let’s just have this wedding, surprise my parents,'” he said. Will said that they had a ” really fun, delightful wedding” in the backyard of MacGruber co-creator Jorma Taccone’s house.

While the ceremony sounds wonderful, Will said he was glad that it was fast, and said he couldn’t imagine longer wedding planning. “It was so stressful, the two weeks where we were planning. I can’t imagine having a year or more to stew over wedding plans,” he said.

Even though the comedian said little has changed since he and Olivia got married, he did say that he likes being able to call her his wife, and Will gushed over her at the end of the interview. “She’s great. I needed to find somebody who was a very patient person and she’s the most patient, understanding woman in the world. I’m feeling very happy and very lucky these days,” he said.

It sounds like Will and Olivia’s wedding was a wonderful celebration of their love. He’s not the only SNL star who’s become a father in the past year either! Current head writer and “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost welcomed a baby boy with his wife Scarlett Johansson in August 2021.