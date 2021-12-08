Nicki Minaj Rocks Her Birthday Suit For Sexy New Photo Shoot On 39th B-Day

Nicki Minaj wore nothing but her birthday suit and a few sparkling embellishments for her 39th birthday! Check out the sexy photos here.

Nicki Minaj just turned 39, and she wore her birthday suit to celebrate the occasion! The “Anaconda” rapper took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off her stunning curves in celebration, sharing three burlesque-style photos you can see here. For the first shot, Nicki stood in the spotlight in front of a curtain, arching her back as she posed in what seemed to be a chain-link harness, garter belt, and thong, holding her left hand over her breasts. Nicki held a birthday cake in her right hand for the pic and wore her hair in true pin-up style, with victory rolls and curls in a bright, bubble gum pink color.

For the next shot, Nicki was nothing but nude, straddling an oversized teddy bear amid a pink backdrop and showing off her silver metallic platform strappy heels, smiling as she cupped her breasts. In the third photo in the series, The “Super Bass” songstress was back to the old Hollywood glamour-esque shoot from the first shot, this time facing the camera head-on and playfully looking off to the side, still holding her chest from view. “Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy,” she wrote in the caption, quoting her 2018 song, “Chun-Li.”

As fans know, Nicki is no stranger to showing off her knockout figure in various pics shared to her IG. Back in November, the mother-of-one took a series of photos wearing a matching SKIMS x Fendi set. She stunned in a multicolored, long Chloe jacket over the beige SKIMS bra and matching panty set with Fendi logos, putting her toned midriff and impeccable curves on display for the pics. Nicki accessorized the outfit with a sparkling silver necklace and honey-colored knee-high YSL boots, topping off the look with a sleek, bright red short hair do.

Similar to her cheeky tone in the birthday post, Nicki wrote, “I wish a b–h would spin, I’m like please show up,” in the third photo caption, looking toward the camera as she showed off the super stylish look.