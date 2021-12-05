See Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are A Twinning Couple In Black Blazers – Photo

Machine Gun Kelly
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave a recording studio in Beverly Hills Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner,Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Ref: SPL1392103 291116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Blake Lively wears a black turtle neck paired with faded jeans, Louis Vuitton boots with Gucci belt and matching shoulder bag while out on a romantic walk with Ryan Reynolds in New York City Pictured: Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds Ref: SPL5278107 021221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Encino, CA - Seeing Pink! Matching duo Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pictured arriving at West Valley Medical Center along with their bodyguard. The couple stepped out in matching bubblegum pink. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 6th Annual PingPong4Purpose, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Seeing double! At his nail UN/DN LAQR launch party, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a look exactly like his gorgeous girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, share a lot of personal items, such as his necklace filled with her blood, so it’s not surprising they also share the same tastes in clothing. During a launch party for MGK’s nail polish line UN/DN LAQR in West Hollywood on Dec. 4, the pair were twinning in complementary all-black ensembles. The rapper-turned-singer rocked a shiny jacket and matching pants, while the Transformers actress stole the spotlight in a plunging black blazer mini dress, as seen in new photos published via DailyMail.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox step out in complimentary sparkling ensembles. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

The “Bad Things” singer showed off his chest tattoos as he went without a shirt under the jacket. He accessorized the punk-rock look with pink nail polish, perhaps his own brand, and a silver lip cuff with a fang design. Megan left little to the imagination with the daring number, as it was skintight and cut high on her legs. She kept her trademark dark tresses long and loose, while she complimented her natural good looks with a bit of makeup. Open-toe stilettos, a glitzy handbag and some silver rings polished off the goth style.

The pair have been inseparable since they began dating last year, which is when MGK went all out trying to woo the “Jennifer’s Body” star. Just three days prior to the nail polish launch party, MGK revealed he accidentally stabbed himself trying to impress Megan. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy,, he said the incident happened while he was chilling with Megan at home after his appearance on Saturday Night Live. “I was like, ‘check this out, this is sick,’ ” he recalled of throwing a knife in the air.  “You know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out,’ and I was like, ‘Ugh!’ ” His plan was a huge fail, as he said he ended up injuring himself, and then showed the host the scar to prove it.

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hit the Road for his Tour After Sold Out NYC Show, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan FoxMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs and fight with Conor McGregor

Despite the pain, MGK said he played it off until Meghan left his house the following day and he could privately sulk. “The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand,’ ” he said with a laugh..