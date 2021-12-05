Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are A Twinning Couple In Black Blazers – Photo

Seeing double! At his nail UN/DN LAQR launch party, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a look exactly like his gorgeous girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, share a lot of personal items, such as his necklace filled with her blood, so it’s not surprising they also share the same tastes in clothing. During a launch party for MGK’s nail polish line UN/DN LAQR in West Hollywood on Dec. 4, the pair were twinning in complementary all-black ensembles. The rapper-turned-singer rocked a shiny jacket and matching pants, while the Transformers actress stole the spotlight in a plunging black blazer mini dress, as seen in new photos published via DailyMail.

The “Bad Things” singer showed off his chest tattoos as he went without a shirt under the jacket. He accessorized the punk-rock look with pink nail polish, perhaps his own brand, and a silver lip cuff with a fang design. Megan left little to the imagination with the daring number, as it was skintight and cut high on her legs. She kept her trademark dark tresses long and loose, while she complimented her natural good looks with a bit of makeup. Open-toe stilettos, a glitzy handbag and some silver rings polished off the goth style.

The pair have been inseparable since they began dating last year, which is when MGK went all out trying to woo the “Jennifer’s Body” star. Just three days prior to the nail polish launch party, MGK revealed he accidentally stabbed himself trying to impress Megan. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy,, he said the incident happened while he was chilling with Megan at home after his appearance on Saturday Night Live. “I was like, ‘check this out, this is sick,’ ” he recalled of throwing a knife in the air. “You know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out,’ and I was like, ‘Ugh!’ ” His plan was a huge fail, as he said he ended up injuring himself, and then showed the host the scar to prove it.

Despite the pain, MGK said he played it off until Meghan left his house the following day and he could privately sulk. “The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand,’ ” he said with a laugh..