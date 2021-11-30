See Pic

Kim Kardashian & Ex Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Tribute In Miami — Photo

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited in Miami for a Louis Vuitton show dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, bringing along daughter North for the tribute.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring late artistic director of menswear Virgil Abloh. A prolific fashion designer who also founded the haute streetwear label Off-White, Virgil died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The luxury brand dedicated its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show to the trailblazer in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30, drawing in big names like Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Joe Jonas, and more.

At the tribute show on Tuesday, exes Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, made it a family affair, bringing along eldest daughter North, 8. The couple, who separated in February after nearly seven years of marriage, also share children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together.

The exes have been mourning the loss of the late designer, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Kanye’s. (Virgil previously served as a creative director for the rapper’s creative agency, Donda, and has collaborated with him on album covers, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.) Kanye paid tribute to the designer during a recent Sunday Service, having his choir perform a cover of Adele‘s “Easy on Me” in his memory.

kanye west and virgil abloh
Kanye West and late designer Virgil Abloh at a Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018 (Laurent Vu/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Virgil Abloh: Photos Of The Late Fashion Designer

Virgil Abloh and Kanye West in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
Kanye West and Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
A model wearing an original creation from the winter 2021 2022 ready to wear Womenswear collections from the house of Off-White, designed by Virgil Abloh Womenswear, summer 2022, fashion week, Off White, paris, FRANCE - 04 Jul 2021

On Instagram on Nov. 29, Kim shared a series of photos of the late designer and penned her own tribute. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon?” she wrote. “I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often.”

She continued, “You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. . . We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did.”