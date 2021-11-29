Jessie James Decker Looks Tan & Happy While Rocking Bikini On The Beach In Mexico – Photo

Jessie James Decker stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The country singer sent hearts racing while posing in a bikini top.

Jessie James Decker left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 33-year-old took to social media on Nov. 27 and shared a series of photos which included a smoldering photo as the “Boys In The Summer” singer wore a pretty brown bikini. “A week of fun in the sun with my crew. We had a ball but I have to say I got butterflies on the plane back thinking about putting up the tree,” the pop star captioned the images.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, playfully posed while on vacation with her family in Cancun, Mexico. In one photo the blonde beauty stunned in a white bikini, floppy hat, and beige sandals as she adoringly gazed at her hunky husband, former NFL star, Eric Decker.

She also happily posed with her whole family including her husband of eight years and their three kids — Vivianne, 7, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3. The blonde beauty shared numerous snaps to her social media as she enjoyed some quality family time on her sunsoaked vacation. Jessie’s parents and sister, Sydney Rae Bass.

Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the comments section to gush over the loving family. Former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez dropped by to leave several fire emojis. One fan wrote, “I better look like this after having kids.” Another responded, “Just the absolute cutest family!! Glad you had a great time!!”

Meanwhile, Jessie has been enjoying her sun-filled getaway as she shared highlights while traveling throughout several parts of Mexico. The mom-of-three didn’t hold back while on a “#baecation” with several girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas and made sure to share some sexy shots while vacation with a group of girlfriends. “Cabo just brings it out of me,” the singer captioned the photo as she celebrated with her closest pals.