See Pics

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27,  but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.

Kanye West is seen at a basketball game on Nov. 26 at Staples Center. ( ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA)

The outing came just after he posted a throwback kiss photo of he and Kim, which was originally shared in 2019 by the SKIMS founder. The two only had eyes for each other in the black-and-white snap as they stopped for the moment by some scenic desert rocks. Kanye’s photo post was attached to a recent headline about his pre-Thanksgiving speech at Skid Row where he said that he believes God will bring him back together with Kim, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home…we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes,” Kanye said on Wednesday, Nov. 24. “I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative,” he added.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ye’s was made alongside the CEO of the LA Mission, which is focused on fighting homelessness in Los Angeles. Kanye was set to meet with him to discuss ideas to help improve the situation in Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, Kim — who married Kanye in 2014 — has publicly been dating Pete Davidson, 28. The pair worked together on her Oct. 9 Saturday Night Live debut, which included an on-screen kiss between the pair. Kim and Pete have since been on multiple dates, and spotted holding hands in Palm Springs and at LA hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house,” Kanye also said, referencing his kids  North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home,” he concluded.