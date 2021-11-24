Fashion

Rebel Wilson Rocks Plunging Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt As She Vacations In Fiji — Photo

rebel wilson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Vanity Fair Premiere Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Sep 2021
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Aussie star Rebel Wilson is pictured wearing a Gucci 100 white sweatshirt with black trousers and leather shoes as she gets her shopping on at the Gucci storePictured: Rebel WilsonBACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Rebel Wilson shares her pretty smile as she arrives at a private party in Los Angeles. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rebel Wilson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rebel Wilson showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a plunging purple swimsuit with a pretty sarong while on the beach in Fiji.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked absolutely stunning while on vacation in Fiji and the actress put her slim figure on display in a plunging one-piece swimsuit while posing on the beach. In the new photo, Rebel opted to wear a short-sleeve, dark purple swimsuit that had a plummeting V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

rebel wilson
Rebel Wilson. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The Pitch Perfect actress styled the one-piece with a high-waisted, hot pink wrap skirt sarong that was cinched in at her waist and had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her bare leg. Rebel posed alongside an old ship-wreck sailboat and she captioned the photo, “All I need is a volleyball. Wilsonnnnn!!!!!!!!! (Fiji happiness coming soon).”

Not only was Rebel’s outfit stunning, but her shoulder-length blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless beach waves as she added a smokey eye and a purple lip.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson Through The Years -- Pics Of Her Transformation

Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012

Rebel has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits while on vacation and just recently, she posted a video of herself strutting down the beach in a sexy swimsuit. Rebel channeled Baywatch when she wore a long-sleeve neon orange one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front that she kept unzipped.

The video featured Rebel walking down the beach in slow motion to the song, “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summers. Rebel’s long blonde hair was thrown up into a high ponytail and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. We couldn’t help but notice how toned and lean Rebel’s legs looked in the sexy video.
Another one of our favorite outfits from her while on vacation was her long-sleeve red dress which she wore in yet another video from the beach. The sheer knit dress featured a tight bodice while the skirt was flared and had a ruffled hem. Rebel captioned the boomerang video, “Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon),” with a tongue-out emoji.