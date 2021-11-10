Rebel Wilson Gives ‘Baywatch’ Vibes As She Struts Down The Beach In A Neon Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson looked sexier than ever when she channeled ‘Baywatch’ while strutting down the beach in a neon orange swimsuit.

Rebel Wilson, 41, has been looking the best she has ever looked and she proved that when she posted a new video of herself strutting down the beach in a sexy swimsuit. Rebel channeled Baywatch when she wore a long-sleeve neon orange one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front that she kept unzipped.

The video featured Rebel walking down the beach in slow motion to the song, “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summers. Rebel’s long blonde hair was thrown up into a high ponytail and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. We couldn’t help but notice how toned and lean Rebel’s legs looked in the sexy video.

Rebel has been on a roll while on vacation recently and just yesterday she posted yet another video from the beach, but this time she wore a long-sleeve red dress. The sheer knit dress featured a tight bodice while the skirt was flared and had a ruffled hem. Rebel captioned the boomerang video, “Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon),” with a tongue-out emoji.

Rebel has dedicated a lot of time to her health and fitness journey and in 2020 she had her “Year Of Health.” Rebel spoke with HollywoodLife at OLLY’s Winter Wellness event in NYC about how she maintains her 77-pound weight loss. “This year has been about maintaining it. The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my healthy habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year,” she revealed.