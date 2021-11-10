Fashion

Rebel Wilson Gives ‘Baywatch’ Vibes As She Struts Down The Beach In A Neon Swimsuit

rebel wilson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Teyana Taylor,Niki Taylor,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rebel Wilson looked sexier than ever when she channeled ‘Baywatch’ while strutting down the beach in a neon orange swimsuit.

Rebel Wilson, 41, has been looking the best she has ever looked and she proved that when she posted a new video of herself strutting down the beach in a sexy swimsuit. Rebel channeled Baywatch when she wore a long-sleeve neon orange one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front that she kept unzipped.

The video featured Rebel walking down the beach in slow motion to the song, “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summers. Rebel’s long blonde hair was thrown up into a high ponytail and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. We couldn’t help but notice how toned and lean Rebel’s legs looked in the sexy video.

Rebel has been on a roll while on vacation recently and just yesterday she posted yet another video from the beach, but this time she wore a long-sleeve red dress. The sheer knit dress featured a tight bodice while the skirt was flared and had a ruffled hem. Rebel captioned the boomerang video, “Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon),” with a tongue-out emoji.

Rebel has dedicated a lot of time to her health and fitness journey and in 2020 she had her “Year Of Health.” Rebel spoke with HollywoodLife at OLLY’s Winter Wellness event in NYC about how she maintains her 77-pound weight loss. “This year has been about maintaining it. The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my healthy habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year,” she revealed.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson Through The Years -- Pics Of Her Transformation

Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012