‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Preview: Mike Reveals He’ll Lose Custody Of Kids If He Does Dr. Now’s Program

Mike Meginness has already started his weight loss journey but was looking ahead to Dr. Now’s program. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, he reveals that he’d have to give up custody of his kids if he moved to Houston to do the program.

Mike Meginness’ starting weight was 745 pounds, and he’s been looking ahead to the new phase of his weight loss journey. “With all my workouts, my strengths and stamina have continued to improve a lot. I know I’ve continued to lose weight because I feel lighter every day,” Mike says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 24 episode of My 600-Lb. Life.

Mike has started playing golf with his dad. He has to take breaks in between holes, but he’s able to handle the entire course now. While Mike had been looking ahead to Dr. Now’s program, he’s hit a major obstacle with that.

The only big issue I’m dealing with right now is that recently I’ve had to doubt whether I can move forward in Dr. Now’s program,” Mike admits. “I was really excited to be approved, and I’m still as dedicated to losing weight and getting healthy. The only problem is his requirement is to move to Houston because I was ready to do that, but then I was informed that if I move to Houston then I’d be forfeiting any and all custody rights with my kids. I can’t let that happen.”

He’s asked his lawyer about a temporary exception so he can move to Houston since this is a “unique situation where I’m trying to save my life to be with my kids, and it’s not a permanent move where I’d be abandoning them.” Mike’s attempt at an exception was denied.

“I’ve been told there’s no exception and no option for me, so I’ve been very upset about it,” Mike reveals. “And I haven’t told Dr. Now about all this yet, and I’m trying to figure it all out. Right now, I have no idea what I’m going to do.” My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.