‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Sneak Peek: Julian’s Wife Fears He’ll Die If He Doesn’t Lose Weight

Julian’s wife, Irma, is scared that her husband ‘won’t wake up one day if he doesn’t start losing weight. However, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My 600-Lb. Life,’ Irma is also scared Julian will leave her if does lose weight.

The November 10 episode of My 600-Lb. Life focuses on Julian, whose starting weight is 830 lbs. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, his wife, Irma, is concerned that he won’t need her anymore if he does lose weight. But she also doesn’t want him to die.

“I’m scared that I could lose him if he doesn’t do something about it,” Irma says. “I want to grow old with him. I don’t want to grow old with anybody else, but I’m so scared right now that one morning I will wake up and he won’t.”

Julian wants to lose weight and is aware that Irma has other fears about it. He knows that Irma feels like he’s going to leave her for “somebody else.” Julian promises Irma that he won’t leave her.

“But it’s still a fear, even if it is a stupid one. But even if he did, I would rather him be alive,” Irma admits. “So I do hope that he’s able to lose his weight, even if he does end up tossing me to the side.”

While Irma’s fears may be unfounded, they both know that Julian needs to begin his weight loss journey before it’s too late. Julian wants to change so that he can be a better man for his wife.

“I’m looking to change to be a better husband because I know I’m letting Irma down because I promised her something better when we got together,” Julian says. “Because I promised her something better when we got together.”

Irma has been upset that they haven’t been able to go out on date nights, and she’s vented to her husband about it. “He won’t go out, and if he does it’s for food, not me, and that’s upsetting,” Irma confesses. My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.