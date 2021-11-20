See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Wears Colorful Crop Top On Date Night With Justin Bieber – Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin headed to restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood for a night on the town!

Hailey Baldwin, 24, rocked colorful crop top top while out with husband Justin Bieber, 27! The chic t-shirt style sweater included magenta, navy, green and sky blue, which she paired with a mid-rise suede pant and a long varsity style leather jacket on Friday, Nov 19.

Justin matched her vibe with an oversized leather jacket over his own look, which included a white t-shirt, a gray-blue pant, and bright blue baseball cap. He finished his look with a pair of blush pink lace-up sneakers, keeping his look casual for a night at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s (Justin and Hailey are regulars, alongside close friend Kendall Jenner and her family).

As they were leaving the restaurant, which serves gourmet comfort fare and an immensely popular vegan ice cream blend, Justin took the lead as they got into their electric Tesla. It’s unclear if the couple stepped out for a special occasion, however, Hailey’s 25th birthday falls in just two days on Monday, Nov. 22.

Hailey recently appeared in a rare talk show interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked about marriage and why she’s “careful” about giving other people advice. “I always like to be careful when I’m giving people advice because I don’t want to come at it like I’m some expert,” she explained to guest host Yvonne Orji, who is on Insecure. “I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot,” she said.

Justin and Hailey legally wed in 2018 after just a few months of rekindling their romance, celebrating with their friends and family a year later in North Carolina. The BareMinerals model looked incredible in a custom dress designed by Virgil Abloh as she took her vows with Justin in front of their nearest and dearest.

“Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and, having had that time, I think was the most important thing,” she reflected, referencing time before getting married. “That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin,” she also said.