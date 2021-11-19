Fashion

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Strapless Leather Bustier & Mini Skirt For ‘Ellen Show’ Appearance — Photos

hailey baldwin
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Priyanka Chopra 'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood
In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Olivia Culpo Baby2Baby Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2018 Wearing Carmen March
Kim Kardashian Harper's Bazaar Icons, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2017 WEARING VINTAGE VERSACE View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a skintight black leather mini skirt with a corset top on the ‘Ellen Show.’

Hailey Baldwin, 24, always looks fabulous no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on the Ellen Show. Hailey opted to put her incredibly long and toned legs on full display when she wore a skintight, strapless black leather bustier top with a high-waisted mini skirt.

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin looked incredible when she wore a strapless black leather Khaite bustier top with a high-waisted mini skirt on the ‘Ellen Show.’ (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

For the episode, which was guest-hosted by Yvonne Orji, Hailey wore a Khaite Prim Bustier Top featuring a low-cut sweetheart neckline and a tight corset bodice. Her tiny waist was cinched in with her high-waisted A-line Khaite Sam Skirt that featured buttons down the front and ended in a super short hem. Hailey topped her look off with Tiffany & Co. Melody Hoop Earrings and a pair of bright red Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps.

hailey baldwin
Hailey showed off her long, toned legs on the episode which was guest-hosted by Yvonne Orji. (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Related Gallery

Hailey Baldwin's Sexy Leggy Looks - Pics

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber puts on a leggy display as she is spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber going for lunch Hailey Bieber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2020 Bag By Bottega Veneta Wearing Tre by Natalie Ratabesi

Hailey has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and she was just in Miami for her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, when she rocked a slew of gorgeous looks. For the actual wedding day, she wore a dazzling bronze Magda Butrym Sequin Maxi Dress that had a low-cut neckline and a flower on either side of her chest. She accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels, brown leather Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, and a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch.

Another night she was there, she opted to wear yet another leather look, but this time she threw on a skintight strapless brown Magda Butrym Leather Midi Dress, with a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather in Blanc Vintage, brown lace-up Femme Luce Minimale Sandals in Coco and an Anita Ko Zoe Necklace.

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from her while in Miami was her sheer cutout brown and black Nensi Dojaka Double Bra Mini Dress which she styled with a sheer black Nensi Dojaka Silk Shirt on top.