Michael Douglas Honors ‘Darling’ Catherine Zeta-Jones With Tribute For 21st Anniversary

michael douglas catherine zeta-jones
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles 73rd Emmy Awards - Step and Repeat on Red Carpet, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Sep 2021
Dylan Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones receives honorary Freedom of the City and County of Swansea, UK - 24 Jul 2019 Arriving on the red carpet for the Gala Dinner at Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta-Douglas Michael Kors show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Feb 2019
Cameron Douglas, Michael Douglas. Cameron Douglas, left, and Michael Douglas attend the world premiere of "The Kominsky Method" during the 2018 AFI Fest at the Egyptian Theatre, in Los Angeles 2018 AFI Fest - The Kominsky Method, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
On Nov. 18, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated 21 years of marriage, and he posted a touching tribute for her on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have beaten the Hollywood odds and hit the 20+ year stretch of marriage. The lovebirds tied the knot on Nov. 18, 2000, which means that they celebrated their 21st anniversary on Nov. 18 of this year. Michael took to Instagram on the early hours of the morning to share a video tribute to his wife, which you can see here. The montage features photos of them on their wedding day and then through the years. From red carpets to personal photos, the footage gives a true glimpse into the pair’s long-lasting relationship.

“Happy anniversary my darling Catherine!” Michael wrote. “I love you so much. #21 years.” He also included a red heart emoji to show his love. Michael and Catherine, who are exactly 25 years apart, met in August 1998 and subsequently began dating. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve of 1999 and were married nearly one year later. Although the two briefly separated in 2013, they have been going strong ever since.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on the red carpet. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones sit together at ringside before the start of the WBC/IBF Welterweight Championship fight between Oscar De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Sept. 18, 1999. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
British actress Catherine Zeta Jones and her husband U.S. actor Michael Douglas, left, attend the Pavarotti & friends 2001 annual charity concert at the Parco Novi Sad in Modena, Italy, Tuesday, May 29, 2001. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Catherine Zeta-Jones, star of the film "Intolerable Cruelty," arrives at the premiere of the film Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2003, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

The famous actors share two children together, as well. Their son, Dylan Douglas, who was born in Aug. 2000, is 21-years-old, and their daughter, Carys Douglas, born April 2003, is 18. Earlier this year, the family celebrated a major milestone when Carys headed off to college. In honor of the occasion, Catherine posted a throwback video to remember her daughter’s youth. “Very cute alert!!!” she wrote. “The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth (thus the lisp) and a passion for books. Carys is packing her bags and I’m looking at old videos. Don’t tell her I posted this.”

As for how Michael and Catherine have made their love last after nearly 25 years together, Catherine said earlier this year, “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never ever lost our sense of humor and we enjoy each other’s company.” She also credited the amount of time they’re able to spend together to helping their relationship work. “We’ve had in our relationship, huge amounts of times where we’ve been just us,” she explained. “We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space and our humor is just long-lasting.”