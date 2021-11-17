News

Jeremy Renner Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Abuse Allegations After Split: ‘I Don’t Fuel S*** Fires’

Jeremy Renner
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Jeremy Renner 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Jeremy Renner Marvel Studios panel, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019
Jeremy Renner 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Jeremy Renner 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV Show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

Jeremy Renner is speaking out against abuse claims made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, saying he wasn’t keen on responded to ‘nonsense.’

Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, divorced almost seven years ago, but they still have some drama they have to sort out. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Jeremy addressed the former couple’s messy custody battle, dismissing his ex’s claims that he abused her but keeping the subject general. “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense,” the 30-year-old told the outlet on Nov. 17. “It only empowers it. … If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel s—t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner )Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

The former husband-and-wife have definitely gone through their ups and downs, with TMZ reporting on legal documents that have Sonni accusing the Avengers: Endgame actor of putting she and their daughter, Ava‘s lives at risk. Jeremy’s former wife accused him of plotting a murder-suicide, with their nanny allegedly overhearing Jeremy once say he was going to go over to Sonni’s house to kill her, then himself, because “it was better that Ava had no parents than have [Sonni] as a mother.”

In addition to those shocking allegations, Sonni also claimed that Jeremy has a history of substance abuse as well as verbal and emotional abuse. HollywoodLife  reached out to Jeremy’s rep for comments at the time, but didn’t get a response on the alleged claims.

Related Gallery

Jeremy Renner & Sonni Pacheco -- Pics

©2014 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445EXCLUSIVE!Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2014Jeremy Renner and wife Sonni Pacheco arrive at LAX with their daughter Ava.SNAPSNAP (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR11565_6.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sonni Pacheco, and her daughter, Ava Berlin Renner seen in Los Angeles. The mother of Jeremy Renner's child and his child, Ava are seen at LAX. The driver gets assistance with the stroller. Pictured: Sonni Pacheco,Ava Berlin Renner,Sonni Pacheco Ava Berlin Renner Ref: SPL593410 130813 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco had dinner with their daughter Ava at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles. Ava left with her mother, Renner left in a separate car, Ava seemed very upset when they parted. 29 Mar 2017 Pictured: Jeremy Renner, Sonni Pacheco, Ava Renner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA26852_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

In addition to the somewhat touching on the subject in the recent Men’s Health article, Jeremy has denied all the allegations. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for Renner told TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.” The American Hustle actor also disputed claims of substance abuse and claims he submitted to random drug testing to prove it.