Kourtney Kardashian Wears Tiny Black Crop Top & Matching Sheer Skirt For Sexy Mirror Selfie – Photos

News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share two new photos of her rocking a sexy outfit that accentuated her toned figure while standing in a closet.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is looking incredible in two of her latest social media pics! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a black crop top and matching sheer mini skirt while posing in her closet for mirror selfies on Friday. Her outfit, which was from PrettyLittleThing and included a skirt from the PLT x Stassie collection, also had one black arm sleeve, and she played around with her bob hairstyle while holding up her phone for the pics.

In the caption for one of the epic photos, which were posted to Instagram, Kourtney asked family friend Stassie Karanikolaou for her opinion on the look since part of it was from her collection. “Omg @stassiebaby am I doing the top right?” she wrote.

Kourtney’s sexy new pics were posted a couple of days before she celebrated her fiance Travis Barker‘s 46th birthday with sweet tribute posts. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she wrote in a post that included several cozy photos of the two of them. Travis didn’t hesitate to respond with, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

Kourtney and Travis had a fun-filled time during his birthday weekend. They attended the wedding of close friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella on Nov. 13 and she was even spotted giving her soon-to-be husband a playful lap dance while they sat down together during the festivities. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers was playing during the memorable moment and they both looked like they were having the time of their lives.

The lovebirds also attended a pre-party for the wedding on Friday night and looked incredible in their fashionable outfits. Kourtney went with a black mini dress under a black leather jacket and Travis matched in his own black leather jacket along with a black button-down shirt and pants.