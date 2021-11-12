See Comment

Orlando Bloom Gives Katy Perry The Thumbs Up On Her Dark Hair Makeover: ‘Finally’

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive in Los Angeles with friends and family on Tuesday after enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Cabo to celebrate Katy's birthday.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 Sep 2021
Katy Perry looks colorful cute as she takes her pooch and daughter Daisy Dove to the beach during a family day in Santa Barbara! Katy who shares her adorable daughter with Orlando Bloom recently celebrated her daughter's 1st birthday on August 26th. Bloom paid tribute with a sweet message on his instagram story saying "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child." Katy sported an olive colored swimsuit with striped pants and a green wrap and finished the look with a straw hat.
Orlando Bloom approves! Katy Perry went back to her brunette roots, and her fiancé was very pleased with the hairdo switch-up.

Orlando Bloom gave his stamp of approval on fiancée Katy Perry‘s latest hair-color transformation. The “Roar” songstress, 37, dyed her hair from blonde back to her brunette roots, and she debuted the stunning new look at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10. Katy also documented the hair-dying process in a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post, which garnered a complimentary comment from Orlando, 44.

“Finally,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote on Katy’s post, along with a red heart emoji. Apparently, Orlando had been waiting for Katy to switch things up and return to her natural brunette hair! Other stars approved of Katy’s new look as well, including Karlie Kloss and Erin Foster. Karlie, 29, left a string of fire emojis in the comments section, while Erin, 39, said, “Yess I want it.”

Katy looked so gorgeous in the IG post that Orlando gushed over. A few of the images featured the mother-of-one slaying in the brown leather dress and pearl necklace she wore to the CMA Awards. As for the hair-dying footage, Katy looked very excited as she sat in a chair while the hair colorer darkened her locks. “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she captioned her post, adding the hashtags “Viviennewestwood” and “cmaaawards.”

Katy Perry
Katy Perry at the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021

Katy Perry The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 10 Nov 2021
US singer Katy Perry poses for photos ahead of the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria's Alpine region on 11 March night.
US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020.

Katy’s switched up her hair color a few times since she started dating Orlando in 2016. The pair briefly broke up but reconciled, which led to their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy (full name Daisy Dove Bloom), on August 2020. In an interview with Variety in September for the magazine’s 2021 Power of Women issue, Katy called motherhood the “biggest life changer.”

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in LA on Sept. 25, 2021

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” the “Part of Me” singer said. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.”