See Pics

Rob Kardashian Wishes A Happy Birthday To Daughter Dream, 5: ‘My Best Friend’ — Photos

rob kardashian and daughter dream
Mega/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills with Rapper Sage the Gemini. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

Rob Kardashian shared a tribute to daughter and ‘best friend’ Dream for her 5th birthday! Read the sweet message.

This is 5! Rob Kardashian penned a birthday tribute to his daughter Dream for her big (or, still small) 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The TV personality, 34, called his daughter with Blac Chyna his “best friend” in an Instagram post, sharing a series of sweet photos of Dream ahead of her Barbie-themed party.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” Rob captioned the post. “Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU”

Sister Kourtney Kardashian left a comment in the comments section that called the newly-minted 5-year-old a “special little girl,” adding, “You’re so lucky Bob and she’s so lucky to have you too!” Kardashian and Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also penned a tribute to her grandchild on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos of her “precious beautiful granddaughter.”

“You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Kris wrote. “You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!!”

Related Gallery

Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, born Angela White, whom he dated in 2016. They began their whirlwind romance in January 2016 but split later that year. They welcomed Dream in November of that year amid their tumultuous on and off again relationship. The exes share joint custody of their daughter.

During a podcast interview in November 2020, Kris gushed about what a “great” father her son is. “He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Kris said on podcast Pretty Messed Up. “His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just . . . amazing.”