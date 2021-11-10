See Pics

Camila Cabello Lists Glamorous Mediterranean LA Home For $4 Million — See Photos From Inside

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello’s West Coast home is located just above the Sunset Strip and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. See pics of it here.

Camila Cabello, 24, is selling her Los Angeles Mediterranean-style home and we’re getting a glimpse at the impressive digs. The singer put the house, which is 3,570 square feet, on the market for a whopping $4 million after only owning it for about two years, according to The Los Angeles Times. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms and amenities like a saltwater pool, gourmet kitchen and recording studio.

Camila Cabello’s L.A. house. (The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

The house also features high-end upgrades like distressed hardwood floors and imported tile. The open kitchen stands out as well with stainless-steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, stone countertops and a breakfast bar. It has a wall of glass and refurbished wood that connects with the outdoors and opens to the backyard terrace. A new barbecue area, fire pit, and a decorative tile fireplace is part of the backyard.

Camila Cabello’s house is on the market for $4 million. (The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

Both bedrooms of the house are located on the upper floors and the main one includes a cozy fireplace and walk-in closet. Camila turned the fourth bedroom into a recording studio and put a vocal booth in the garage so she could work on her music from the comfort of her own home.

It’s not clear why Camila is selling the home or whether or not she’s purchasing a different one in the L.A. area, but the decision comes in the midst of her busy career. She’s also been taking full advantage of her private time with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 23. The lovebirds were spotted making out at a beach in Miami as she rocked a bikini during a recent hangout and also had a lot of fun in the water.

The talented songstress also just dropped a new song called “La Buena Vida” and it has been making headlines because of the lyrics that seem to call out a past ex. “I woke up happy by accident/I forgot you were gone again/In other words you typed out I read/But I’m alone on my sofa bed…you’re so far away-y,” she crooned while performing the tune at her Tiny Desk concert on NPR in Oct. “You should be here, should be with me tonight/Said you’re working, you’re working all the time/Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?/Oh no, oh no, this is not the life.”

The song is set to be included in her upcoming album Familia.