Dakota Johnson Rocks Bejeweled Crop Top With Satin Pants At LACMA’s Glam Gala — Photos

Dakota Johnson looked like Hollywood glamour personified in Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6. The actress, 32, stunned in a bejeweled crop top with a cinched belt and pale pink satin wide-leg pants on the dark turquoise carpet in Los Angeles over the weekend, finishing the look in silver platform heels that match her top and a dark pink lip color.

The tenth annual Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, honored artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as filmmaker Steven Spielberg. A number of notable figures from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment arrived at the museum to celebrate the honorees this year, including Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Awkwafina, and Serena Williams, among others. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the event for the tenth consecutive year.

All proceeds from the annual gala go towards the museum’s initiative to “make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming,” per LACMA, while also funding the museum’s larger mission, including exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming. George Lucas, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino are among some of the past gala honorees.

The glam gala comes a week after Dakota was spotted house hunting in Malibu with boyfriend Chris Martin and their friend Sean Penn ahead of Halloween on October 30. The trio were touring a beachfront property, with Dakota looking comfortable, casual, and stylish in a denim jacket with a sheepskin collar lining and some sunglasses. She finished the house hunting look with black tights and some white slides, purportedly Gucci.

The couple, who have been dating for about four years now, have been sparking engagement rumors since late 2020 after Dakota was spotted out with a ring on her marriage finger. While they’ve both remained publicly mum about the rumors, purchasing a home together appears to be a natural progression for the two. And were they ever to tie the knot, Dakota would have the seal of approval of the the Coldplay musician’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

The exes famously consciously uncoupled in 2016 after 13 year of marriage. They share children Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, together. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020, Gwyneth said she adores Dakota. “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”