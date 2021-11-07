Dionne Warwick Makes Suprise Appearance On ‘SNL’ & Sings ‘What The World Needs Now’

Dionne Warwick shocked and delighted fans when she made a special surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ looking fabulous as ever.

Dionne Warwick made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6, delighting fans by singing her famous song, “What the World Needs Now.” The legendary songstress, 80, joined cast member Ego Nwodim, 33, in a stunning sequined outfit, as Ego played Dionne hosting a fictional talk show. When Dionne appeared, much to the amusement of the crowd, she joked with Ego and relished in her icon status.

“Dionne, why are you perfect?” Ego asked playing an impersonation of the hit singer. “My darling I’m not perfect, I’m just very, very good!” Dionne quipped. She then picked up the mic and sang her hit song, crooning to the crowd and smiling with her arm around the SNL cast member doing a dead-on impression.

Fans were quick to share their adoration of the sketch across social media. “Ladies & Gentleman… Queen Dionne Warwick,” one person gushed. “Omggg loved that [Dionne Warwick] made a cameo on @nbcsnl!! Brilliant!” another user exclaimed. “I definitely was not expecting to see the actual Dionne Warwick on #SNL. Wow,” a shocked fan stated. “Okay but this moment had me crying,” an emotional follower said.

Dionne is a singing legend with some of the most well-known songs of her generation. Her catalog of hits includes some of the biggest songs songs of the last half of the 20th century, including 1967’s “I Say a Little Prayer” and 1970’s easy listening hit “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” giving her a Best Female Pop Vocal Performance Grammy. The performer also won another Grammy for 1979’s “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” again taking home Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Her voice became the beautiful backdrop in “That’s What Friends Are For” in the 1985 classic with Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

What fans also may not know is that Dionne was first cousins with the late Whitney Houston. Her maternal aunt is gospel singer Cissy Houston, who was the mother of the late superstar who accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub on February 11, 2012 on the eve of the Grammy Awards.