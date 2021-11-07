See Pics

Bill & Hillary Clinton Are Proud Parents Greeting Daughter Chelsea At NYC Marathon Finish Line

Bill and Hillary Clinton showed up to the NYC Marathon to congratulate their daughter Chelsea, who finished the race, and pose for epic pics, less than a month after Bill was released from a hospital.

Bill Clinton, 75, and Hillary Clinton, 74, were all smiles when they cheered on their daughter Chelsea Clinton, 41, at the 2021 New York City Marathon on Sunday. The former president and first lady happily posed for pics with their only child at the Central Park finish line after she finished the race and it looked like quite an emotional moment! A tired but thrilled looking Chelsea wore a bright green tee and baseball cap and held flowers in her hand as she leaned in toward her mom, who was wearing an olive green jacket, as a blue jacket was placed over her shoulders.

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton
Bill and Hillary Clinton support their daughter Chelsea at the NYC marathon. (Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock)

Bill stood on the other side of her while wearing a plaid button-down shirt under a dark blue jacket. He also had a black face mask brought down to rest on his neck as he posed for the photos. The event took place on the marathon’s 50th anniversary and was the first marathon to happen in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to pics taken by photographers. Chelsea took to her Twitter to share a pic that showed her posing with her parents and more and looking just as happy as in the other snapshots. “Running the @nycmarathon has been a longtime goal. It was an honor to run with Team @CityHarvest, an organization I’ve been proud to support for many years. If you are able, hope you will join me in supporting their vital work to feed New Yorkers, she wrote in the caption while also adding the City Harvest website.

Bill’s visit to the NYC marathon was his first public appearance since spending time at a hospital for a sepsis infection last month. He was last seen leaving the facility with Hillary on Oct. 17 and didn’t attend former Secretary of State Colin Powell‘s funeral on Nov. 5 due to still recovering from the infection.

“His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Bill’s spokesman Angel Ureña tweeted upon his discharge. “On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”