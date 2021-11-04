Kristen Stewart Rocks Lacy Black Crop Top For ‘Tonight Show’ Interview — Photos

Kristen Stewart slayed in a sheer bustier crop top & plaid pants when she was the special guest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Kristen Stewart, 31, has been on a roll lately and she looked fabulous when she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 3. The actress opted to wear a sheer black Thistle and Spire Brighton Bustier that was super cropped and cut out at her chest. Not only did she look fabulous, but she announced her engagement to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34.

Kristen styled the crop top with a pair of oversized high-waisted brown and black plaid Chanel Pre-Fall 2021 trousers and a sparkly black and silver tweed Chanel blazer. She accessorized her look with a stunning Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace.

Kristen has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately while promoting her highly-anticipated film, Spencer, which is a biopic about Princess Diana, who Kristen plays in the movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 5.

Just the other day, Kristen attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Oct. 26, when she rocked a sheer black Chanel Fall 2021 Couture ensemble. She looked gorgeous when she threw on a tiny black crop top that was more of a bra than a shirt and styled it with a super high-waisted sheer black skirt.

The skirt had a completely see-through waistband that put her incredibly toned abs on full display. The rest of the poofy skirt featured lace tiers and a massive black satin bow on the side of her waist.

She accessorized her look with a simple and classic diamond choker necklace and threw her strawberry blonde hair back into a slicked-back ponytail with wet-looking waves left out in front, framing her face. A sultry smokey eye and thick black eyeliner completed her edgy ensemble.