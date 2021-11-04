Fashion

Kristen Stewart Rocks Lacy Black Crop Top For ‘Tonight Show’ Interview — Photos

kristen stewart
Sean Gallagher/NBC
Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Spencer' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London LFF Spencer Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 07 Oct 2021
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1542 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
Kristen Stewart attends the NEON and Topic Studios Los Angeles Premiere of SPENCER on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. NEON and Topic Studios Los Angeles Premiere of SPENCER, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 26 Oct 2021
Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 07 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kristen Stewart slayed in a sheer bustier crop top & plaid pants when she was the special guest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Kristen Stewart, 31, has been on a roll lately and she looked fabulous when she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 3. The actress opted to wear a sheer black Thistle and Spire Brighton Bustier that was super cropped and cut out at her chest. Not only did she look fabulous, but she announced her engagement to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34.

kristen stewart
Kristen Stewart looked fabulous in a sheer black Thistle and Spire Brighton Bustier crop top with a pair of high-waisted plaid Chanel trousers & a sparkly silver Chanel blazer on the ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on Nov. 3. (Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Kristen styled the crop top with a pair of oversized high-waisted brown and black plaid Chanel Pre-Fall 2021 trousers and a sparkly black and silver tweed Chanel blazer. She accessorized her look with a stunning Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace.

Kristen has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately while promoting her highly-anticipated film, Spencer, which is a biopic about Princess Diana, who Kristen plays in the movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 5.

Related Gallery

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer: Photos Of Their Romance

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer stop by MOTA - Medicine Of The Angels. K-Stew wore a cool Oasis band tee with dark jeans and white sneakers.Pictured: Kristen Stewart, Dylan MeyerBACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer have an iced coffee run while out in Manhattan’s Union Square Park. 11 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kristen Stewart. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786397_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kristen Stewart holds hands with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer on a stroll in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just the other day, Kristen attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Oct. 26, when she rocked a sheer black Chanel Fall 2021 Couture ensemble. She looked gorgeous when she threw on a tiny black crop top that was more of a bra than a shirt and styled it with a super high-waisted sheer black skirt.

The skirt had a completely see-through waistband that put her incredibly toned abs on full display. The rest of the poofy skirt featured lace tiers and a massive black satin bow on the side of her waist.

She accessorized her look with a simple and classic diamond choker necklace and threw her strawberry blonde hair back into a slicked-back ponytail with wet-looking waves left out in front, framing her face. A sultry smokey eye and thick black eyeliner completed her edgy ensemble.