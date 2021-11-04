Kathy Griffin Dances Topless To Celebrate Her Birthday After Cancer Diagnosis: ’61 & Sexy’ — Watch

Kathy Griffin bared it all for her 61st birthday on Thursday, dancing topless in a celebratory Instagram video for the occasion.

Kathy Griffin just celebrated her 61st birthday with a topless dancing video on Thursday, sharing the birthday love with her fans! “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY, BABY!” Kathy exclaimed in the clip where she was shaking her stuff on her waterfront balcony. “61 AND SEXXXXY” she completed the caption, adding a special birthday cake emoji for the occasion.

“Happy Birthday!!!!!! Sending you tons of love xoxoxox,” Kris Jenner commented on the post. “Happy birthday Kathy!!! Love you dummy,” actress Selma Blair also wrote while actress and comedian Caroline Rhea exclaimed, “Happy Birthday Queen!”

Kathy’s fun and liberated video comes after she received a cancer diagnosis for stage 1 lung cancer in August, despite having never smoked. The comedian shared that doctors were “very optimistic” about her prognosis as she prepared to undergo surgery to have part of her left lung removed.

The comedian gave her own health update shortly after. “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!” she wrote on Instagram.

The My Life on The D-List star also encouraged fans at the time to stay on top of any medical issues, mentioning that she was “of course” fully vaccinated for COVID-19. “The consequences of being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life,” she wrote. Kathy had another health scare back in March 2020 when she was feeling serious symptoms after returning from a trip from Mexico. As the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, Kathy wrote that she’d been scared that she had the virus.