Miranda Lambert & Husband Recreate Tom Cruise & Kelly McGillis’ ‘Top Gun’ Pose In Halloween Costumes

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin suited up as characters from ‘Top Gun’ for Halloween, and they absolutely nailed the execution.

Nailed it! Miranda Lambert, 37, and her husband Brendan McLoughlin, 30, crushed Halloween this year with their Top Gun-inspired costumes. The happy couple dressed in navy pilot outfits to recreate the iconic photo of Kelly McGillis‘ Charlie wrapping her arms around Tom Cruise‘s Maverick from behind in the 1986 action film. Miranda looked so much like Kelly by letting her blonde hair down and curling it at the bottom. Brendan, meanwhile, is just as hunky as Mr. Cruise himself, so his resemblance was perfection as well!

Miranda captioned the photos, “Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick. #topgun.” The couples’ costumes got rave reviews from Miranda’s followers, including her brother Luke Lambert, who commented a line from the movie on his famous sister’s post. One fan called Miranda and Brendan’s outfits “hands down the best costume I’ve seen this year,” while another said, “Dannngggg this is dead on.”

Basically, the verdict online is that everyone loved Miranda and Brendan’s Top Gun costumes! The idea is relatively timely too — considering the sequel film, Top Gun: Maverick, is coming out in theaters in 2022. Tom is reprising his role as Maverick, but unfortunately, Kelly won’t be back to play Charlie again.

Halloween isn’t the only time that Miranda and Brendan tend to get all loved up together. The couple has been married since January 2019, and they truly couldn’t seem more infatuated with each other. In mid October, Miranda celebrated her hubby’s 30th birthday by sharing a few cute couple pics to Instagram. The “If I Was A Cowboy” singer looked stunning in the pics, while the birthday was as handsome as ever.

Brendan has made his love for his wife clear, as well. In August, he was one of the stars of Miranda’s “Tequila Does” remix video, where the two were seen sharing a kiss. Miranda and Brendan really are such a cute couple!