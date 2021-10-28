Bill Gates looks So Proud Of His Daughter In New Wedding Photo: ‘Memories Will Last A Lifetime’

Jennifer Gates wished her father, Bill Gates, a happy birthday on Thursday with the sweetest message and an adorable photo from her wedding.

After her fairytale wedding in Salem, New York, Jennifer Gates had the sweetest message for her father, Bill Gates for his 66th birthday. The 25-year-old shared a tender Instagram message on Thursday, Oct. 28, complete with a photo of she and her dad on her wedding day. “Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates,” she wrote in the caption. “Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun.”

The medical student added, “Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently – these memories will last a lifetime.”

The touching photo comes almost two weeks after Jennifer tied the knot with millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar, 30. Jennifer looked gorgeous in a custom Vera Wang gown for the occasion and was walked down the aisle by her now-separated parents, Bill and Melinda Gates, 57, per the Daily Mail.

Both parents showed their appreciation for the big day on their respective Instagram accounts, with Melinda sharing and incredible photo of the newlyweds which can be seen HERE. In the photo, Jennifer and Nayel are all smiles as they walk on the grass, a stone wall seen beside them with picturesque trees in the surrounding landscape. “What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,” Melinda wrote in the caption. “So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day.”

Bill also followed suit, sharing another beautiful photo of the married couple to his Instagram in a photo which can be seen HERE. In dad’s shot, the pair are posing while gazing into each others’ eyes. “Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day,” the Microsoft founder shared. “I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together.”