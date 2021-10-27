Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Is All Smiles While Wearing A Dress At ‘Eternals’ London Premiere – Photos

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s looked fabulous on the red carpet for the premiere of her mom’s latest movie premiere in London.

The Eternals premieres continue to be a family affair for the Jolie clan! Angelina Jolie, 46, brought five of her six kids along to the London premiere of the superhero flick, which also marks her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, as well has her siblings Zahara, 16, Maddox, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, all accompanied their mom to the showing on Wednesday October 27. Only Angelina’s second oldest son Pax, 17, was not in attendance for the movie.

All five of the siblings seemed incredibly excited to be with their mom at the premiere, and they all smiled on the red carpet, and it seemed like they all shared a big laugh. Shiloh wore a white dress with a black design all over it, with her hair tied up in a bun. Zahara stood out from her siblings in a yellow mini-dress. Angelina rocked a black gown with a white blouse and black blazer. Vivienne sported a white dress, while her twin rocked a checkered suit with the sleeves rolled up and a t-shirt underneath. Maddox also wore a black t-shirt underneath a gray suit. In a less candid photo, the family all stared straight at the camera.

Angelina’s kids have accompanied her to many premiere events for the Marvel film, and it’s seems like they’ve gotten tons of family bonding time in while promoting the movie. After the Los Angeles premiere, the family had a bit of a COVID scare, and were in “super isolation” to be safe, but it seems that they came out okay, as Angelina went to more events with the little ones. Other than the premieres, the Girl, Interrupted star has been spotted out and about with her kids, like when they all visited the Spanish steps in Rome together. She was also seen shopping with Vivienne, whose nearly as tall as she is!