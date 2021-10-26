See Message

Orlando Bloom Sends Love To Katy Perry On Her 37th Birthday: ‘We Do Love & It’s Fun’

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 Sep 2021
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry looks colorful cute as she takes her pooch and daughter Daisy Dove to the beach during a family day in Santa Barbara! Katy who shares her adorable daughter with Orlando Bloom recently celebrated her daughter's 1st birthday on August 26th. Bloom paid tribute with a sweet message on his instagram story saying “The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child.” Katy sported an olive colored swimsuit with striped pants and a green wrap and finished the look with a straw hat. *Shot on August 31, 2021* Pictured: Katy Perry, Daisy Bloom BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katy Perry, Orlando BloomLuisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Orlando Bloom penned the sweetest birthday message for Katy Perry in honor of her 37th birthday. The actor gushed that he loved her and said he will ‘celebrate’ her every single day.

Katy Perry turned 37 on October 25 and celebrated with her longtime love Orlando Bloom. Orlando, 44, posted a precious photo of himself and Katy on her birthday. “We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Orlando was sweetly looking at Katy with love in his eyes as she looked down at her birthday plate. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer had on a birthday headband and prepared to blow out her birthday candle.

Orlando and Katy welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, now 1, in August 2020. The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed that he was working on decorating his daughter’s room with a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram. Orlando could be seen painting daisies on his daughter’s wall.

When it comes to more children in the future, Katy hinted at the possibility in a June 2021 interview. “The way that he showed up for him [Orlando’s son, Flynn] and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision,” Katy told L’Officiel. “I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children.’ I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness. I courted that. I was like, ‘Okay, this is different.’ And this is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him. I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me.”

Katy Perry Luisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021
Katy Perry - 31 January 2010 - Los Angeles, California - 52nd Annual Grammy Awards Arrivals held at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/arrgrammthr.017/1002010250
Katy Perry arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)

Katy and Orlando have been all over Hollywood the past few weeks. When Katy was honored at Variety‘s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on September 30, she encountered a bit of an issue before her performance. She asked Orlando to undo her corset while onstage. He quickly rushed up to help his lady. Katy gushed that Orlando was “my hero.”

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at The Academy Museum opening. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The couple was also among the select A-listers to attend the opening gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures just days before on September 25. Katy sizzled in a black latex dress, while Orlando looked dapper in a velvet suit.