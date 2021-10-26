Watch

Britney Spears ‘Dances Her Heart Out’ In Tiny Shorts After Slamming Her Family: ‘Feeling Myself’

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Kesha shared a peace sign with our cameras while out in Venice shopping for a Birthday Balloon at Ralph's Market.Pictured: KeshaBACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Demi Moore is seen out and about in Venice as she enjoys some sightseeing with a friend during their summer vacation.Pictured: Demi MooreBACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miranda Lambert performs at “CMA Summer Jam” Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021. View Gallery View Gallery 45 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Shortly after Britney Spears put her family on blast for ‘hurting’ her, she shared a video of her getting ‘sassy’ while dancing along to ‘the best voice of all time,’ Whitney Houston.

Britney Spears danced up yet another storm on Monday (Oct. 25.). Right after Britney, 40, demanded “justice” for all the years she endured under her conservatorship, the “Stronger” singer posted another video of twirling, strutting, and moving her feet to “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston. “I danced my little heart out yesterday,” wrote Britney. While she acknowledged that her choice of music was “old school,” Whitney was still “the best voice of all time … Whitney …. rhymes with B !!!!!!” Britney also recognized that she got a little wild with the choreography. “Psss ok so I was feeling myself  … it’s fun to be sassy sometimes !!!!”

This latest edition of Britney’s at-home dance party came an hour after she posted a message directed at her family —  her dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears, brother Bryan Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. After venting about how frustrating it is to “jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes,” Britney said she was done being “this understanding Mother Teresa.” She then sent a message to her relatives: “for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over, but I still want justice !!!”

At the end of the message, Britney said she was “only 5’4,” and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life. Do you know how hard that is?” It’s a quote she would later repost as its own separate IG post. “Queen of quoting herself,” wrote one fan with a pair of “hearts for eyes emojis. “ONLY SHE CAN QUOTE HERSELF THIS ICONICALLY,” added another.

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebs Wearing Booty Shorts: Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears & More Rocking The Trend

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Lady Gaga makes a Starbucks run in Malibu wearing short shorts and a tie-dye hoodie with Nike's. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Malizoo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday afternoon, as she made her way to a business meeting. She nailed business casual attire, with a chic black blazer paired with a fun pair of Daisy Dukes. She wore a tight black bodysuit underneath and accessorized with YSL Heels and slim black sunglasses Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL5173384 240620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Dua Lip shopping in malibu. 23 Aug 2019 Pictured: Dua Lipa& Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA487664_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Britney has been under a conservatorship with her father in charge since February 2008. After thirteen years, a surging #FreeBritney movement, and damning testimony from Britney herself, her father filed a petition to end the conservatorship in September. At the end of the month, L.A. County Superior Court Judge suspended Britney’s dad from the conservatorship. The conservatorship will remain in place for now, but another court hearing will be set about terminating it altogether.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in,” Britney wrote in mid-October, “and now that it’s here, I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake. I worked so hard, but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending, I’m very happy, but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”