Britney Spears ‘Dances Her Heart Out’ In Tiny Shorts After Slamming Her Family: ‘Feeling Myself’

Shortly after Britney Spears put her family on blast for ‘hurting’ her, she shared a video of her getting ‘sassy’ while dancing along to ‘the best voice of all time,’ Whitney Houston.

Britney Spears danced up yet another storm on Monday (Oct. 25.). Right after Britney, 40, demanded “justice” for all the years she endured under her conservatorship, the “Stronger” singer posted another video of twirling, strutting, and moving her feet to “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston. “I danced my little heart out yesterday,” wrote Britney. While she acknowledged that her choice of music was “old school,” Whitney was still “the best voice of all time … Whitney …. rhymes with B !!!!!!” Britney also recognized that she got a little wild with the choreography. “Psss ok so I was feeling myself … it’s fun to be sassy sometimes !!!!”

This latest edition of Britney’s at-home dance party came an hour after she posted a message directed at her family — her dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears, brother Bryan Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. After venting about how frustrating it is to “jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes,” Britney said she was done being “this understanding Mother Teresa.” She then sent a message to her relatives: “for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over, but I still want justice !!!”

At the end of the message, Britney said she was “only 5’4,” and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life. Do you know how hard that is?” It’s a quote she would later repost as its own separate IG post. “Queen of quoting herself,” wrote one fan with a pair of “hearts for eyes emojis. “ONLY SHE CAN QUOTE HERSELF THIS ICONICALLY,” added another.

Britney has been under a conservatorship with her father in charge since February 2008. After thirteen years, a surging #FreeBritney movement, and damning testimony from Britney herself, her father filed a petition to end the conservatorship in September. At the end of the month, L.A. County Superior Court Judge suspended Britney’s dad from the conservatorship. The conservatorship will remain in place for now, but another court hearing will be set about terminating it altogether.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in,” Britney wrote in mid-October, “and now that it’s here, I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake. I worked so hard, but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending, I’m very happy, but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”