Angelina Jolie Awkwardly Smiles When Asked About Her ‘Friendship’ With The Weeknd — Watch

Angelina Jolie was asked about her friendship with The Weeknd during a new interview with her ‘Eternals’ co-star Salma Hayek. See her response.

Angelina Jolie is remaining mum about her friendship with The Weeknd. The Academy Award winner, 46, and her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek appeared on E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to promote their upcoming Marvel film. When the interviewer alluded to her recent dinner outings with the singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, Angelina smiled and avoided discussions about her pal, as seen in the clip below.

“I have to know,” the interviewer began. “Your kids are at the age where they have opinions, so I have to know: were they more excited that you were in the Eternals or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” Angelina responded, “They’re very excited about this film if that’s what you’re asking.” She then turned to Salma before repeating, “They’re very excited about this film.”

The actress shares children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 13, with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Most of them joined her at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals in Hollywood on October 18. Her sons looked dapper in black suits, while her daughters all wore recycled versions of dresses she has worn in the past. Most notably, Zahara wore the Elie Saab gown that Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars.

In her Daily Pop interview, Angelina said she loved letting her children raid her closet. “Are there any gowns where you’re like, ‘Alright. You can have anything in here, but you are not touching this Oscar dress. That slit is too high for you, young lady’?” the interviewer asked. Angelina responded that she was the complete opposite. “I’m the opposite. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, wear it. Wear it better than me,'” she said. “‘Take it. It’s your turn.’ I’m that mom.”

Angelina also revealed that she had her own family and children in mind when she decided to join the Eternals, in theaters November 5, calling the Chloé Zhao-directed film a “love letter to humanity.” She said, “It was now going to be a family that represented the world we live in, and for that, I said, ‘I don’t care the size of my role or what it is, I just want to back that family.'”

Angelina explained, “I wanted to see this family onscreen, so we all joined without having read the script. We all joined with a lot of faith but understanding that there was a message behind this film, that we are stronger together, and that this was going to be a very diverse, inclusive, and different family. It was a love letter to humanity.”