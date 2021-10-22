Listen

Alec Baldwin Gun Accident 911 Call Reveals Crew Member Begged For Help ‘Immediately’ — Listen

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Alec Baldwin participates in the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre, in Beverly Hills, Calif Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin - Show, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Alec Baldwin, Amanda Pohl. Actor Alec Baldwin, right, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, left, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her neighborhood in Midlothian, Va., . Baldwin campaigned for several candidates around the state Virginia Election Alec Baldwin, Midlothian, USA - 22 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Rust’ script supervisor reportedly placed the emergency call and asked for ‘help immediately’ after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun that killed 1 person.

New details are unfolding from the accidental shooting incident that left one person dead on the set of Rust in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin, the lead star of the Western drama, accidentally discharged a prop gun on Oct. 21 that killed Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Santa Fe Police arrived at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set after receiving a 911 call — and that exact call has now been released to the general public by TMZ. It can be listened to below.

The film’s script supervisor reportedly placed the emergency call after the shooting occurred. She can be heard telling authorities in the audio about the accident and that they “need help immediately.” The operator asked if the gun was loaded with “a real bullet,” but the script supervisor said that she did not know. She also could not clarify if there was “serious bleeding” because she “ran out of the building” after Halyna and Joel were shot. A unknown man eventually took over the call from the script supervisor and told the operator that both Halyna and Joel “were alert” after being shot. He also said that an on-set medic was tending to their wounds.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Saddest Deaths Of 2020 -- PICS

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Cazier/Shooting Stars/Priority/No Limit/Kobal/Shutterstock (5867723c) Anthony Johnson, Mia X, Master P I Got The Hook Up - 1998 Director: Michael Martin Shooting Stars/Priority/No Limit Films USA Scene Still Comedy
Dusty HillZZ Top in concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, USA - 20 Oct 2019
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

After the 911 call, Halyna and Joel, both 42, were transported to different hospitals for their injuries. Halyna sadly died at Albuquerque’s University of New Mexico Hospital, while Joel underwent treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical facility. It’s been confirmed that Alec accidentally fired the prop gun during filming. He released a statement to his social media pages the day after the shooting. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor said. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Alec has not been charged for the accidental shooting, as of now. A police investigation is ongoing, and production on the movie has been paused indefinitely.