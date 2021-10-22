Alec Baldwin Gun Accident 911 Call Reveals Crew Member Begged For Help ‘Immediately’ — Listen

The ‘Rust’ script supervisor reportedly placed the emergency call and asked for ‘help immediately’ after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun that killed 1 person.

New details are unfolding from the accidental shooting incident that left one person dead on the set of Rust in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin, the lead star of the Western drama, accidentally discharged a prop gun on Oct. 21 that killed Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Santa Fe Police arrived at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set after receiving a 911 call — and that exact call has now been released to the general public by TMZ. It can be listened to below.

The film’s script supervisor reportedly placed the emergency call after the shooting occurred. She can be heard telling authorities in the audio about the accident and that they “need help immediately.” The operator asked if the gun was loaded with “a real bullet,” but the script supervisor said that she did not know. She also could not clarify if there was “serious bleeding” because she “ran out of the building” after Halyna and Joel were shot. A unknown man eventually took over the call from the script supervisor and told the operator that both Halyna and Joel “were alert” after being shot. He also said that an on-set medic was tending to their wounds.

After the 911 call, Halyna and Joel, both 42, were transported to different hospitals for their injuries. Halyna sadly died at Albuquerque’s University of New Mexico Hospital, while Joel underwent treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical facility. It’s been confirmed that Alec accidentally fired the prop gun during filming. He released a statement to his social media pages the day after the shooting. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor said. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Alec has not been charged for the accidental shooting, as of now. A police investigation is ongoing, and production on the movie has been paused indefinitely.