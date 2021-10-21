Watch

Candace Cameron Bure Mocks Herself For Being A ‘Villain’ In Hollywood For Being Conservative

Candace Cameron Bure
Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock
Candace Cameron Bure Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Sep 2018
FULL HOUSE, Candace Cameron Bure, 1987-1995. ph: Bob D'Amico /© ABC /Courtesy Everett Collection
Candace Cameron Bure 1990 The Ralph Dominguez Collection
Candace Cameron Bure Candace Cameron Bure View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Fuller House’ star posted a silly TikTok video, where she lip-synced to an audio that questioned whether or not she was a ‘villain.’

Candace Cameron Bure was wondering where she fits into the Hollywood narrative, as she posted a funny TikTok, where she made light of herself for being a conservative on Wednesday October 30. The 45-year-old Full House actress posted a TikTok where she lip-synced to an audio titled “I am a Socialist” by user @Brandon.sounds, which contained a clip of Ru-Paul’s Drag Race star Scarlett Envy speaking about villainy.

@candacecameronb

♬ I am a Socialist – Brandons.Sounds

In the clip, Candace was relaxing outside, as she mouthed along with the audio. She put the words, “When you’re conservative in Hollywood” on her video, as she wondered along with the audio. “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain,” she lip-synced along. The actress’s clip received over a million likes and 7 million views, but it divided fans in the comments.

Candace Cameron Bure took to TikTok to post a humorous video about being a conservative. (Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock)

A few TikTokers showed that they clearly were not Fuller House fans, when they commented on Candace’s clip. “In order to be the drama you have to be relevant,” one person wrote. Another person laughed at her for using an audio that declares “I am a Socialist,” while she used it for a video to show that she is a conservative. Still, some people came to Candace’s defense. “If you suddenly stopped liking her just because she doesn’t have the same opinion as you, you are part of the problem in America right now,” one person wrote.

Related Gallery

Candace Cameron Bure -- Photos

EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock (12548463s) Exclusive - Candace Cameron Bure Exclusive - Candace Cameron Bure Kicks Off Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Season, Hallmark Channel Building, Studio City, California, USA - 20 Oct 2021
Candace Cameron BureTeen Choice Awards, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Aug 2018
Candace Cameron BureHallmark's Evening Gala, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jul 2018WEARING MONIQUE LHUILLIER DRESS SHOES BY VINCE CAMUTO

Candace Cameron has faced criticism for other posts in the past. (Shutterstock)

While some TikTokers may have been less than impressed with Candace’s latest video, it’s not the first time that the actress and former View co-host has faced criticism. The star had to clap back at Drag Race alum Bianca Del Rio, when the drag queen labeled her a “homophobic Republican,” when she wore a shirt with Bianca’s catchphrase “Not Today Satan” on it. “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart,” she wrote on social media, and assured followers that she didn’t hate gay people, despite being a Christian. Back in 2020, some fans were also angry when she posted a photo of her husband Valeri Bure grabbing her boob.

 