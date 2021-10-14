George Clooney & Julianna Margulies Excitedly Reunite In Person 27 Years After ‘ER’ — Photo

Carol and Doug! Former ‘ER’ co-stars George Clooney and Julianna Margulies had the sweetest reunion at the special screening of his new movie ‘The Tender Bar.’

Friends forever! Julianna Margulies, 55, showed support for her former ER co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 60, when she showed up for The Tender Bar special screening in New York City on October 13. Julianna and George couldn’t stop smiling as they reunited at the event.

Julianna took a break from promoting her run on The Morning Show to watch her pal’s new movie. The cameras at the screening caught Julianna as she went to give George a hug. The actress had a huge smile on her face as she saw George.

Julianna and George have been friends ever since they started on ER together all the way back in 1994. Their characters, Nurse Carol Hathaway and Dr. Doug Ross, became love interests on the hit ABC medical drama. Even though they both left the show in earlier seasons, they have remained friends over the years.

Back in April 2021, Julianna and George reunited with other cast members of ER in a virtual reunion. “I look at these faces and, you know, all of us share a really unique moment in time,” George told his co-stars. “We went from obscurity to a very different life almost overnight…it was such an exciting thing to be part of and to see all of you guys and not to see any gray hair, which really pisses me off!”

Julianna also revealed that it was George who kept her on the show when she was thinking about moving on. “George called me and said, ‘If you’re thinking of taking another job, I urge you not to. I think in the next couple of days, you might be offered a series-regular role,’” the three-time Emmy winner said. “And I said, ‘But I died, how does that work?’ … A week later, they called and said, ‘We’re going to make you a series regular.’”

George has been busy on the press tour of the latest movie he directed. His wife, Amal Clooney, has been accompanying him at many of his events in the United States and London. The Tender Bar, which stars Ben Affleck, will be released in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video on December 17.