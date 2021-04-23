George Clooney & Julianna Margulies Reconnect On ‘ER’ Reunion 20 Years After Starring On The Show

George Clooney and Julianna Margulies joined the cast of ‘ER’ for a virtual reunion more that 20 years after the two actors starred on the medical drama! Learn about their fondest memories and more.

It’s been more than 20 years since Nurse Carol Hathaway and Dr. Doug Ross took on a medical emergency at County General in the drama ER. But on April 22, fans of the long-running medical drama had the chance to see stars Julianna Margulies and George Clooney reunite with cast members from the Emmy-winning series more than a decade after its finale. “Boy, I miss you guys,” George said upon appearing on the virtual event.

“I look at these faces and, you know, all of us share a really unique moment in time,” the Oscar winner, 59, said. “We went from obscurity to a very different life almost overnight…it was such an exciting thing to be part of and to see all of you guys and not to see any gray hair, which really pisses me off!” Of course, the little medical drama that became a total sensation in the mid-’90s skyrocketed so many of its stars to fame.

After the series concluded in 2009, it found a resurgence years later, and now, George is watching the show with his wife, Amal Clooney! “This has been a very, very disastrous thing for me because I forgot all of the terrible things I’d done as Dr. Ross,” George confessed to Julianna and the cast. “My wife keeps going, ‘Is that it? Are you done? Season 3 — do you finally settle down with Nurse Hathaway? It’s been a disaster for my marriage.”

While rewatching the series with his wife has proven to be a touch awkward, Julianna revealed the life-changing conversation she had with her former costar that kept her on the show. “George called me and said, ‘If you’re thinking of taking another job, I urge you not to. I think in the next couple of days, you might be offered a series-regular role,'” the three-time Emmy winner, 54, recalled. “And I said, ‘But I died, how does that work?’ … A week later, they called and said, ‘We’re going to make you a series regular.’”

Both George and Julianna appeared on the show as Dr. Doug Ross and Nurse Carol Hathaway from 1994-1999. They returned for an episode of the final season in 2009, as well. With reboots and medical dramas all the craze these days, Julianna remarked that there was no way the magic of ER could be replicated or reproduced. “I think it’s what George said — you can’t capture lightning in a bottle twice,” she mused. “I think you have to leave what was so beautiful and move on. It feels like it would cheapen it for me.”