Lady Gaga Wears Boa Made Of $100 Bills On Private Plane To Las Vegas

Lady Gaga wore a boa made of $100 bills, as one does. The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, 35, shared a glamorous photo on Instagram on October 12 that featured the accessory, pairing it with a polka dot Magda Butrym dress, cat eye Valentino sunglasses, and a pink Hermès purse.

“Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga,” she captioned the post.

The “Bad Romance” singer was en route to Vegas for a nine-day residency at Park Theater inside Park MGM. The first show will be on October 14, concluding on Halloween on October 31. Entitled “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano,” the residency is pegged to her latest collaborative album, Love For Sale , with legendary singer Tony Bennett