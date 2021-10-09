See Pics

Madonna, 63, Sizzles In High Slit Black Dress For Late Night NYC Performance – Photos

Madonna
Ben Rosser/BFA
Us Singer Madonna Performs During the Halftime Show of Super Bowl Xlvi at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Indiana Usa 05 February 2012 the Super Bowl is Annual Championship of the National Football League United States Indianapolis Usa American Football Super Bowl Xlvi - Feb 2012
Madonna The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016 WEARING GIVENCHY
MADONNA VARIOUS MADONNA View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Madonna took the stage at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem, NY for a Belvedere Vodka party where she performed some of her most iconic hits!

Madonna has no qualms about rocking a sexy outfit at 63. The legendary singer sported an ultra sexy black dress with a high slit for a midnight concert at a Belvedere Vodka event at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem, NY on Friday, Oct. 9. She paired the long-sleeved satin ensemble with a fishnet tight and platform shoe, adding a newsboy style cap at one point during the performance.

Madonna
Madonna looked sensational performing in Harlem on Oct. 8. (Ben Rosser/BFA)

She looked incredible as she performed atop a piano and stage, selecting songs from her upcoming film Madame X along with tunes like “Like A Prayer” and “La Isla Bonita.” Musician Jon Batiste, 34, also took the stage with her, leading a “love riot” out onto the streets of the Harlem neighborhood! The jazz parade ended up at a local church near the iconic Apollo Theatre where she concluded with “Like A Prayer.”

Ahead of the performance, Madonna sipped a red Belvedere cocktail (dubbed ‘The Madame X’, consisting of
Belvedere Vodka, pomegranate juice, lime juice, honey) as she wore a plunging, sheer black mini dress with a bustier style bra. Her glam was on point, too, with long blonde extensions and a dramatic bang, along with a fall-ready burgundy nail and matching lip.

Related Gallery

Madonna: See Photos Of The Singer

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - The eccentric hit-maker made a rare public appearance, strutting hand in hand with 26-year-old toyboy Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna was joined by her entire family as they turned out in force to support David Banda from the sidelines. Madge wore a black cowboy hat with a whale on it to contrast her all-white outfit. The 62-year-old displayed a mess of gold jewelry around her neck, which complemented nicely with her the jewel-encrusted grill across her teeth. **SHOT ON 05/02/2021**Pictured: Madonna, Ahlamalik WilliamsBACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Madonna Ahlamalik Williams leaving The Grand Rex in Paris. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624369_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in Paris. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624521_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Madonna
Madonna is seen holding the ‘Madame X’ Belvedere cocktail. (Ben Rosser/BFA)

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, was amongst those in the intimate crowed, along with Steven Klein, Aquaria, Julia Fox, Gabe Ocasio-Cortez, and her Madame X directors Ricardo Gomes and SKNX.

The sexy performance comes hot off the heels of her eyebrow raising appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she sprawled across his desk in a cheeky bodysuit. “Artists are here to disturb the peace,” she proclaimed, quoting writer James Baldwin on Thursday, Oct. 7. Jimmy quickly took off his blazer to cover her, as Madonna retorted, “nobody’s going to see anything, my god.”

“I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way,” Madonna also said.

Concert film Madame X, which takes fans behind-the-scenes of her 2019 show in Lisbon, Portugal, began streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Oct. 8.