Addison Rae Is All Smiles While Celebrating 21st Birthday On The Beach In A Bikini

Addison Rae just celebrated her 21st birthday & she celebrated by smiling from ear-to-ear while rocking a sexy bikini on the beach.

It’s official – Addison Rae is 21 years old and the TikTok star took to Instagram to show off her excitement. Addison posted a photo of herself lying on the beach with the caption, “What’s my age again?” with a bunch of emojis. In the photo, Addison is lying on her stomach rocking a floral print bikini while smiling wide into the camera. She rocked a bunch of gold bangles, a ring, and hoop earrings.

Addison had an amazing birthday this year on October 6, and she received an outpouring of support from all of her fans. She took to Twitter to thank her fans for the birthday wishes, writing, “I love y’all so much. I am so thankful for each and every one of you. Thank y’all for everything. I’m smiling so big!!!!”

Not only did a bunch of Addison’s fans reach out to her for her birthday but so did her BFF, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney sent Addison a birthday cake that was a Barbie wearing the exact red dress that Addison wore to the 2021 Met Gala. The dress was a slinky red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003, and fans even believe that the dress was actually Kourtney’s and that she lent it to her.

Along with the cake, Kourt sent a note that read, “Happy birthday Addison! Wishing you so much joy in the next year. Xo, Kourtney.”

Addison spent the day having birthday cake with gold accents and even posted a mirror selfie holding a bunch of silver and purple balloons with the number 21.