Addison Rae Stuns In White Cutout Dress & Rocks Glam Old Hollywood Hair At ‘He’s All That’ Screening

addison rae
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Addison Rae 9th Streamy Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Addison Rae arrives at a special screening of "He's All That", at NeueHouse in Los Angeles Special Screening of "He's All That", Los Angeles, United States - 25 Aug 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Addison Rae is spotted blushing after kissing her new rumored boyfriend Omer Fedi. Omer is Kid Larois Guitarist and they have been rumors Circulating that there dating. Pictured: Addison Rae, Omer Fedi BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - Beloved Tik Tok couple, Bryce Hall and Addison Rae let their love be known to the world as they share a steamy kiss in the back seat of their car after enjoying a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: Addison Rae, Bryce hall BACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Two days before the release of her new Netflix film, ‘He’s All That,’ Addison Rae attended a special screening for the movie in a stunning white look.

Addison Rae will make her acting debut in the upcoming He’s All That movie, and she was on-hand for a special screening of the film on Aug. 25. Addison hit the red carpet at the event, wearing a flirty white dress with a low-cut neckline and cutout underneath her chest. She completed her look with old-Hollywood style curls, featuring a side part and heavy volume. Her makeup look included light eye shadow, heavy mascara and a neutral pink lip.

addison rae
Addison Rae attends a special screening for ‘He’s All That.’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In addition to posing for solo photos on the red carpet, Addison also took some pics with her co-star in the film, Tanner BuchananHe’s All That is a remake of the 1999 movie, She’s All That, which starred Rachel Leigh-Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. In the original, Freddie’s character made a bet that he could transform the nerdiest girl in his high school (Rachel’s character) into the prom queen. This time around, it will be Addison’s character who’s tasked with making the nerdy dude (Tanner’s character) into prom king.

Addison and Tanner have already proven that they have great chemistry. Back in May, they presented the award for Best Kiss at the MTV TV & Movie Awards. Before handing out the honor, they even shared a kiss onstage themselves! However, there is nothing romantic going on between these two behind-the-scenes. In fact, Addison recently went public with her relationship with Omer Fedi earlier this month.

addison rae tanner buchanan
Addison Rae is joined by her co-star, Tanner Buchanan, at the ‘He’s All That’ premiere. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Addison’s real-life bestie, Kourtney Kardashian, also makes a cameo in He’s All That, although she did not hit up the screening with the TikTok star. Meanwhile, Rachel Leigh-Cook is returning for a role in the movie — she plays Addison’s mom! He’s All That will be streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, August 27. The movie also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Myra Molloy and Isabella Crovetti.