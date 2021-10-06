Lil Wayne Showers Nicki Minaj’s Son With Gifts For 1st Birthday & Rapper Is Shook: ‘This Is Insane’

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share a video of several wrapped Givenchy gifts Lil Wayne sent her for her son, who just turned one on Sept. 30, and admitted she’s in ‘shock.’

Nicki Minaj, 38, got the surprise of a lifetime when her pal Lil Wayne, 39, sent a large amount of birthday gifts for her precious son. The Pink Friday creator just celebrated the little tot’s first birthday on Sept. 30, and shared a video of the gifts from the rapper on her Instagram story on Oct. 5. The wrapped boxes, which were labeled Givenchy, were spread out across her floor as she panned the camera over them and could be heard expressing her shock to someone nearby,

“So wait a minute, this all came in the same three bags? From Wayne?” she asked. “Hold on, what in the world?” She also captioned the video clip and tagged Wayne. “@liltunechi I just opened the bags and I’m in shock. this is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF,” it read.

She went on to post another video of the boxes opened and they all included high fashion clothing and shoes for her little one. “This is so dope. Wow,” she could be heard saying. “Thank you so so much. This stuff is amazing and beautiful. I love you so much.”

In addition to Wayne’s gifts, Nicki shared pics and clips of what appeared to be her son’s eventful birthday party. The fun day included a Kung Fu Panda theme with several cakes, cupcakes, outdoor balloons, and a photo booth where many of the guests and their kids posed for joyous pics. Nicki, the birthday boy, and his dad Kenneth Petty, 43, also posed for a cute pic together.

She capped her birthday posts off with some cute videos that showed her son, whom she refers to as “Papa Bear,” riding around in a white toy truck that he got for his special day. The proud mom mentioned that it was a gift from his uncle and thanked him and told him they loved him while filming.