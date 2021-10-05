See Pics

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son’s 1st Birthday With Husband Kenneth Petty — See Party Photos

Nicki Minaj and Kennth Petty
(Broadimage/Shutterstock)
Nicki Minaj MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425ak) Exclusive - Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Wearing Fendi
Nicki Minaj Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Prabal Gurung, Custom
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Reporter

Nicki Minaj knows how to spoil her one and only! The singer threw her baby boy, ‘Papa Bear,’ a Kung-Fu Panda-themed party for his big day.

Happy first birthday, “Papa Bear.”  Nicki Minaj, 38, and husband Kenneth Petty, 43 celebrated their son’s big day in the best way possible, by throwing a Kung-Fu Panda themed birthday party!

The “Superbass” crooner went all out for her baby’s birthday. In a series of photos and videos the singer shared to her Instagram on October 5, the singer decked out their backyard in Kung-Fu Panda colors, banners, and balloons. In one of the pics, Nicki had the sweetest caption for her baby boy.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” Nicki writes. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda.”

Related Gallery

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty: Photos Of The Couple

Malibu, CA - 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj is seen keeping a low profile as she and her husband Kenneth Petty step out for a late-night dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A very pregnant Nicki Minaj seen checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home. The singer announced that she is expecting her first child with childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo'' Petty. *Shot on July 20, 2020* Pictured: Nicki Minaj BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A very pregnant Nicki Minaj seen checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home. The singer announced that she is expecting her first child with childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo'' Petty. *Shot on July 20, 2020* Pictured: Nicki Minaj BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The birthday love didn’t stop there, friends and fans took to the comments to share their well wishes. “Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!! Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!,” Lala Anthony wrote alongside a few heart emojis. RHOA alum Phaedra Parks wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you.”

The sweetest tribute may have been from Nicki’s mother Carol, who wrote a cute poem for her grandson, affectionately nicknamed after the birthday boy himself. The Maraj matriarch shared a pic of him on Instagram on October 1 to wish him a happy birthday with a poem, which you can read here.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Marc Jacobs show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA – 12 Feb 2020 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Nicki and Kenneth wed in October 2019 and announced her pregnancy in July 2020 with an Instagram photo of a pregnancy photo shoot, shot by photographer David LaChapelle. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

During a Twitter Q&A with fans on September 9, Nicki revealed that she wanted to expand her family following the arrival of her son. When a fan asked Nicki if she wanted her “family to grow,” she responded with a “grow.” She also revealed how motherhood has changed her as a person. “More patience & understanding with everyone,” Nicki responded. “He makes me so happy.”

 